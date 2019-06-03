When white is grey

The impact of air pollution is not restricted to living organisms alone. It has been cited as one of the key factors causing degradation of historical buildings and monuments. Pollutants in the air cause corrosion, discolouration and ultimately destruction of these priceless monuments. Built eons ago, these reminders of our cultural heritage are being eroded by smoke, smog and waste materials, that we create.

Here are five sites in India that have suffered the ignominy of ill-usage.

Let’s begin with the Taj Mahal. This ivory white mausoleum, on the banks of the Yamuna, in Agra was commissioned in 1632 by Mughal emperor, Shah Jahah, as a memorial for his wife Mumtaz Mahal.

Today, the brilliant white exterior is now a brownish yellow shade. This is because of the carbon and dust deposits from the excessive burning of fuels, garbage and biomass in the neighbourhood.

The Bahá'í House of Worship, or the Lotus Temple in New Delhi was built in December 1986. It has a flower-like shape and each petal is a free-standing marble, arranged in clusters of three to form nine sides, with nine doors that open to a central hall.

Today, it is a dull shade of grey, and the National Green Tribunal has stated that it is the heavy traffic in Nehru Place that is the cause.

The Golden Temple in Amritsar was founded in the 16th century by Guru Ram Das Sahib, the fourth Sikh Guru. In 1830, Maharaja Ranjit Singh, covered it in gold. The coating of gold was done by skilled artistes from different parts of the country.

Recently, a joint study carried out by the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, and the Punjab Pollution Control Board showed that vehicular and industrial emissions were stealing the bright golden shine away from the Temple. In fact, even the open ovens (tandoor) in the nearby restaurants contribute to this discolouration.

The Charminar, “Four Minarets”, was constructed in 1591. It is a monument and mosque located in Hyderabad, Telangana. The eponymous towers are ornate minarets attached and supported by four grand arches.

This iconic heritage building stands in the heart of the city and is in the labyrinthine Laad Bazar and thus open to all the traffic pollution. the It is this that is corroding the granite and lime mortar structure of the Charminar.

And finally, there is India Gate. Originally called the All India War Memorial, it is a war memorial located astride the Rajpath, in New Delhi.

Every January in the early hours of preparation for the grand Republic Day parade you can see its faint shape under a canopy of smog.