When the sparks go out

Illustration: Sahil Upalekar

04 February 2021 05:38 IST

Have you been feeling a lack of purpose lately too? Doesn’t everything seem a little dull and boring lately...?

Hello friends! We’re in the second month of the New Year and everything still feels old. Stale. Been there done that. I’m finding this year really hard. Harder than last year even. I honestly thought I’d be back at school by now. Back at the cricket nets, back to eating out and going to movies. But, nope, still doing online school from the sofa.

I don’t know about you but each and every day is the same as the day before: wake up, breakfast, sit on the couch and do school, lunch, sit on the couch and game with my friends and then go down to play, come home and eat dinner, listen to lectures about homework, gratitude, practising music, finding purpose in life, brush teeth and go to bed. That’s been every single day for longer than I care to remember. I just want something different to happen. Something new.

I tried to explain to my folks that that’s why I love playing Minecraft so much. When you build a world in Minecraft, you can do something new every single time. You’re in control of things. You aren’t at the mercy of COVID-19. Unlike the real world where no two days are different; in Minecraft, no two worlds are the same if you don’t want them to be.

Advertising

Advertising

Of course, grown ups don’t understand this at all. All they see is more screen time, which they think is a waste. Not as something that gives us a small escape from the awfulness that is everyday life in a Covid world.

Taking a break

I appreciate how parents are trying to bring kids back to the real world, but the real world isn’t the most fun place to be right now.

I think it’s one of the reasons why I’ve been having a hard time writing every week. And why I asked my cousin S to take over for me last week. Writers need inspiration; we need to see and experience new things that keep our creative juices going. Right now, I’m not experiencing anything other than slow brain erosion. (Okay, okay! Maybe S is right and I am super dramatic!)

Since I can’t keep asking S to take over for me and write to you all every week, I’ve decided to take some time off from writing, and see if it helps me. They say boredom is essential to creativity. I’m not saying I’m going to get my next big idea from cloud watching, but it sure has been ages since I did that.

So, I think I’m putting my pen (actually keyboard) to rest for a while. Till we meet again, stay safe, wear a mask, wash your hands and don’t let the grown-ups get you down!