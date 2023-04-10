When rocks tell stories

April 10, 2023 08:55 am | Updated 08:55 am IST

“An elephant’s gorge! Such an interesting name!” said Taran, looking around. He was sitting in a coracle and crossing the Tungabhadra to get to Anegundi. On one side of the river were the magnificent ruins of Hampi; on the other side was Anegundi — which was said to be more ancient than its famous neighbour. In Kannada, the name Anegundi meant the elephant’s pit.

“As there is a river, I suppose the royal elephants were given a bath here and they had an enclosure,” said Appa holding on a bit too tightly to the edge of the coracle.

“But all I see now are monkeys!” exclaimed Taran, pointing to a monkey family on a bunch of rocks.

“Monkeys are revered here. The ancient name of Anegundi was Kishkinda, which means the forest where monkeys lived. The story goes that the Vanara kings Vali and Sugriya ruled here. Our first stop, Anjanadri Hill, is said to be the birthplace of Lord Hanuman.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Wow! Elephants and monkeys — cool place,” said Taran, getting out of the coracle.

A tough climb

“There are boulders everywhere and they are the size of elephants! We better get a move on, before the sun gets the better of us,” said Amma. They climbed over 570 steps to make it to the top and reach the temple on the hill for some beautiful views of the surroundings. Unlike Hampi which was thronged with tourists, Anegundi was quiet. There was no traffic and hardly any people.

Sipping on a goli soda after the hot climb, Appa asked the shopkeeper what the best sights were.

“Anegundi was once a fortress city with seven guard posts. It was very large but most of it has collapsed. However, two temples, and some part of the fort has been preserved. There is plenty to see: Gagan Mahal, Huchchappayana Mata, Chintamani temple, and Ranganathaswamy temple. Some places will require a bit of your imagination but every corner speaks of an ancient thriving time: the first capital of the Vijayanagar kingdom.

“Thank you,” said Appa, as he smothered a burp.

“Let’s first visit the Kishkinda Trust, which makes banana fibre products,” prodded Amma. They were in for a treat. The products were beautiful: bags, mats, and trays of all sizes. They spent the afternoon with the women who made the products and Taran even tried his hand at weaving. “I wish we had a weaving class in school,” he said, as he waved goodbye to the women artisans.

That evening Taran and his family hired bicycles and whizzed around the village. There was even a spot called the Oneke Kindi, which dated back to 1500 BC or the Iron Age. “Look Amma, red and white rock art. And then you scold me for doodling on the walls. It’s been happening since the time of early man.”

“I’m sure their Amma scolded them too!” joked Amma.

Taran and his family spent some time at the Tungabhadra during the sunset. Taran felt like a tiny speck in the wheel of time.

“If only these rocks and boulders could talk. What stories they would tell!”

“Time has indeed stood still in Anegundi,” Amma hugged Taran as they made their way to the homestay.