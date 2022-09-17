When Ravana spoke to Rajveer

Rajveer was excited; this would be the first Dussehra in his new house. The large empty ground just opposite was where the Ramlila celebrations would be hosted this year.

Every evening, after completing his homework, Rajveer pulled up a chair near his bedroom window on the first floor to watch the workers erect the large tent where the Ramlila would be performed. Stalls were erected to sell an assortment of stuff: clothes, idols, jewellery and other handicrafts.

Rajveer’s mother had promised him that she would take him to the Ramlila grounds on Vijayadashami to watch the burning of the towering effigies of Ravana, Kumbhakarana, and Meghnad, Ravana’s son.

Rajveer stared at the three effigies erected in a corner of the ground. He was especially fascinated with the one in the middle: Ravana with his 10 heads; each fiercer than the other.

Strange visitor

“It’s rude to stare,” said a soft voice in his ear.

A startled Rajveer whipped around. A man with a long bushy moustache and dressed in a red silk dhoti with a gold necklace around his neck and a crown on his head stood beside him.

“Who are you?” Rajveer stammered.

“You don’t recognise me?” the man laughed.

“How did mother and father let you into the house,” asked Rajveer, trying to move away from the stranger.

“Don’t worry, I won’t harm you, Rajveer,” the man said reassuringly. “I was on my usual rounds of all the Ramlila grounds when I sensed your thoughts, which pulled me to your house.”

Rajveer’s eyes widened. “You are Ravana, the king of Lanka?” he asked.

His grandmother had told him about how Ravana had kidnapped Sita, Lord Rama’s wife, and held her captive in his kingdom. A fierce battle ensued between the duo in which Ravana was killed.

“Grateful that you didn’t call me the demon king,” Ravana smiled.

“I didn’t recognise you as your 10 heads are missing,” Rajveer said.

“I don’t want to scare people by displaying them. You aren’t being a good host, Rajveer,” he rebuked. “I’m your guest; aren’t you going to invite me to sit?”

“Sorry,” said Rajveer, pulling out another chair and placing it near the window. Ravana stared at his effigy, a distant look on his face. There was silence for several minutes.

“I’m sure you must dislike the burning of your effigy on Vijayadashami?” Rajveer asked.

“Initially, I hated it,” Ravana nodded. “But, slowly, I made my peace with it, as I realised that the burning of the effigies is symbolic of the victory of good over evil. My desire to own another’s possession, Meghanad’s arrogance and over-confidence, and Kumbhakarana’s insatiable hunger and laziness are inherent in everyone. So, burning the effigies symbolises the burning of our vices and negative qualities.”

Of vices and virtues

“It makes sense,” Rajveer agreed. “By burning these effigies, people are not burning you but destroying the qualities you three manifested, right?”

“Yes,” Ravana had a faraway look on his face. “Some people believe that my 10 heads are a symbol of vices: anger, greed, attraction, lust, pride, jealousy, selfishness, cruelty, ego, and injustice.”

“That’s a lot for one person,” Rajveer said.

“Dear boy, everyone has these qualities but in smaller quantities. Some have even subjugated many of these vices,” Ravana said. “In my case, these qualities overshadowed my virtues because of my ego.”

Rajveer looked surprised.

“You don’t believe that I had any virtues or good qualities?” Ravana asked.

“No, it’s not like that,” Rajveer said quickly.

“Some people are in awe of my knowledge and strength. I could have been a superhero, if not for my vices,” Ravana said. “I was invincible in battle. I was a great poet, and well-versed in the Vedas. I was also a master of Science. Isn’t that your weakness?”

Rajveer looked embarrassed. He barely managed to pass his Science exams.

“I was a good musician; I could play the veena. In fact, my 10 heads are symbolic of my knowledge of the four Vedas and six Shastras.”

“I didn’t know all this,” Rajveer said. “My mother too plays the veena.”

“Though I took Lanka from Kubera by force, I ruled well. None of my subjects lacked anything. I was a master of Political Science. In fact, I was surprised when Lord Rama asked his brother Lakshmana to learn the duties of a king from me when I was on my deathbed.”

Suddenly, without any warning, Ravana disappeared. Rajveer mulled over what he had learnt. People are a combination of good and bad qualities. Sadly, in some cases, the good qualities are overshadowed by the bad. He decided that, with the burning of the effigies, he would destroy his own bad qualities.