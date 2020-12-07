Feline capers

Mrs. Katson’s surprise was a little more than her students could handle.

Teachers’ Day was over, but Mrs. Katson had a surprise for her students. “I have a treat for you,” she announced, entering the classroom with a big basket tied with a red satin bow. Mrs. Katson (‘Kat’, as she was known behind her back) placed it carefully on her table.

As her students waited in eager expectation of goodies, she took out a big fat cat and placed it before them. “Meet Cleopatra — Cleo for short. Isn’t she beautiful? I knew you’d be delighted to see her. Better still, you can touch her.” Taking the uneasy silence for enthusiastic assent, the teacher urged the children forward, “Cleo will permit you to pat her.”

Cleopatra stared coldly at the children, as they moved hesitantly towards her.

What Cleo does

“Does she scratch?” asked Nisha nervously, wondering if she could escape to the sick room. No need to invent an ailment; she could feel her blood pressure mounting.

“Rarely,” replied Mrs. Katson, gazing fondly at Cleo. “She prefers to bite.”

“Is Cleopatra Egyptian?” asked Rajesh politely.

“Only her name,” said Mrs. Katson. “Notice her cream-coloured fur and blue eyes. Cleo is Siamese; originally from Siam — now, Thailand.”

“I didn’t see any...er...Cleos when I was there,” said Veena, wishing she were in Bangkok rather than Bengaluru.

“So sorry you missed out, dear,” said Mrs. Katson kindly. “You may have the pleasure of feeding Cleo a tasty sandwich. Cleo loves tuna, and she will nibble your fingers in gratitude.”

Veena turned pale. “I’m afraid...”

“Of hurting her? Don’t worry, just be gentle,” said Mrs. Katson reassuringly. “Cleo, open your mouth, darling...”

Mrs. Katson broke off abruptly, as Cleopatra suddenly leapt off the table and charged across the room. “STOP!” yelled Mrs. Katson, pursuing her pet in undignified haste.

“If Cleo hadn’t made that timely exit, Veena might have lost a hand,” said Ashok, when Mrs. Katson was out of hearing. “I wonder why the cat behaved so strangely.”

“I sent my small clockwork car scuttling along the floor,” confessed Rajesh, retrieving it from beneath a chair.

Shyla, the English expert, summed it up: “A fake mouse at play keeps Kat’s pet away!”