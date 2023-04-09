When America met its Original Seven astronauts

April 09, 2023 12:28 am | Updated 12:28 am IST

When growing up as a child, many now have the dream of becoming an astronaut in the future. Few grow up to realise that dream due to various reasons. If this is the case now, when space exploration continues to be on the rise, imagine how difficult it must have been to become an astronaut when different countries were pursuing the idea for the first time.

Naturally then, astronauts who achieved any firsts are likely to be remembered for a long time. If one of the firsts they achieved was the fact that they were announced as the first astronauts of their country, then they would be even more popular in all likelihood. The Mercury Seven – a group of seven astronauts selected by NASA to fly spacecraft for Project Mercury – are a case in point.

Astronoaut Group 1

Also referred to as the Original Seven and Astronaut Group 1, the Mercury Seven were the first seven astronauts of the U.S. In an event that took place in the ballroom of the Dolley Madison House on Lafayette Square in Washington, DC on April 9, 1959, their names were formally announced, making it known to the country and the world the fate that awaited them. The place where the announcement was made served as the first headquarters of the newly formed space agency NASA, less than a year old itself.

It was T. Keith Glennan, NASA administrator, who introduced them to the gathered audience, even as they were seated at a long table on what was a makeshift stage. Glennan called out their names in alphabetical order (last names), saying “Malcolm S. Carpenter, Leroy G. Cooper, John H. Glenn, Virgil I. Grissom, Walter M. Schirra, Alan B. Shepard, and Donald K. Slayton … the nation’s Mercury astronauts!”

Life changing moment

Before the event concluded, it was clear to each one of them that their lives would no longer be the same as public attention was almost always going to be on them. As test pilots, most of them had little exposure to media, meaning that photo calls and answering numerous questions posed by the gathered reporters were all a new experience.

But then, these seven were men who had made their way through one of the toughest selection processes ever. With nobody knowing what it would take to travel and survive into the unknown realm of space, there was no correct criteria to select people who would be the U.S.’ first astronauts. Those on the panel decided to err on the side of caution, placing the bar really high.

Multiple criteria

After considering multiple high-risk professions, NASA staff, along with U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower, decided that the country’s active military pilots provided for the best candidates. Based on their performance as test pilots and medical history, 110 people were selected, who also ticked the other selection criteria, which, among others, included being a male, not over 40 years old, and less than 5 feet 11 inches (1.80 m) in height.

The 110 men were privy to a top-secret briefing in which they were informed what would be expected of them as astronauts, before being subjected to preliminary medical, physical and psychometric evaluations. The 32 men who were shortlisted after this step were subjected to further screenings that were both more rigorous and comprehensive.

There was a week-long series of intensive medical tests followed by another week of tough physical and psychological fitness testing. The seven names that were announced at the ballroom on April 9 were those who survived these, thereby becoming the fittest for the job at hand.

Stellar space careers

Each one of these seven astronauts went on to have stellar careers, contributing immensely to the U.S. space programme. While Slayton alone missed out (grounded by a heart murmur) on Project Mercury, the rest were part of pioneering Mercury missions flown between 1961 and 1963.

Carpenter had a sole trip to space during the Mercury 7 flight before becoming an aquanaut. Cooper not only flew the longest Mercury mission in 1963, but also went on to fly on the then record-breaking Gemini 5 flight that lasted eight days. Glenn was the first American to orbit the Earth in 1962 and returned to space as the oldest person ever to fly in 1998 – a record that stood until 2021, when 90-year-old Star Trek star William Shatner went to space.

Grissom flew a suborbital Mercury mission in 1961 and the first Gemini mission in 1965. He would have commanded the first Apollo mission as well, were it not for his death along with fellow astronauts during a training exercise for Apollo 1. Schirra instead took that honour, flying Mercury, Gemini, and Apollo missions, achieving the first rendezvous and commanding the first crewed Apollo flight.

Shepard was grounded by an inner ear condition after becoming the first American in space in 1961, but later became the only one from the Mercury Seven to set foot on the moon during Apollo 14. Slayton too was eventually reinstated, and was part of a joint American-Soviet space flight in 1975, thereby becoming the last of the first group of American astronauts to fly in space.