When adventures beckon...

Blue skies, the summer sun ensconcing you in its warm embrace, visions of succulent mangoes... summer is this and more, isn’t it? But why draw the line here?

Travel to some exotic locations across India, and revel in things you’ve only read about.

Rafting in Rishikesh

If you associate the Ganga and Rishikesh with prayer and solitude, here’s something to break that stereotype. Touted as the playground for adventure sport, Rishikesh, in the foothills of the Himalayas, in Uttarakhand beckons. Raft in the thunderous rapids of the Ganga and get your adrenaline rush in the midst of the breathtaking scenery.

And guess what, it is safe as it is offered under professional guidance. Some thrilling rafting spots include Brahmpuri, Shivpuri, Byasi, and Kaudiyala. The amazing adventure is available at a reasonable price with the cost ranging from as low as ₹300 to ₹1,100 per person — a budget-friendly experience.

Switzerland of the East

The Mughals called Kashmir ‘Paradise on Earth’ and the British named it ‘Switzerland of the East.’ The stunning valley, with its snow-covered peaks, and beatific gardens, makes for a memorable visit, more so, when you are desperate to escape the sweltering heat of summer. Stay in a houseboat on Srinagar’s Dal Lake, go on Shikara rides, travel to Gulmarg and Khilanmarg and enjoy pony rides, or try your hand at skiing. Riding the Gondola cable car is another exciting experience you can have — many tourists prefer to travel by cable car to enjoy the best views of Kashmir’s snowcapped mountains.

Water sports in Goa

For a place that already spells excitement, what adds to Goa’s fun is water sports. Calangute, Palolem, or Baga, these beaches have a range of water sports on offer. Choose from jet skiing, water skiing, kite surfing, windsurfing, catamaran sailing, banana rides, and more — this coastal state offers it all.

If you are all about extreme adventures, then, scuba diving and jet skiing are your best bets. Visit the underwater world of multicolour fishes and other marine life, whose existence you probably never imagined.

If you are an amateur, sign up with a Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI) certified tour organisers to train.

Grande Islands, Suzy’s Wreck, Bat Island, Navy Island, and Pigeon Island are some places you can check out. Sit back, enjoy the wind and water on your face as you zip through the waves. You will be trained to master balance on the ski board and then skim the waters. If you are less adventurous, then, the banana boat ride is an option where you sit on an inflatable banana-shaped boat that is connected to a speedboat and pulled along the water at high speed. It is fun and safe.

Visit http://www.youngworldclub.com/articles/when-adventures-beckon/ for some more adrenaline rush!