When a city was born

I am Liani the eagle. I fly around the world visiting festivals and delving into their history.

If its August it has to be Madras … oops sorry, Chennai. So here I am on my way to celebrate Madras Day (August 22, to be precise) in the city of my birth. Happy birthday, Chennai.

It’s a nice warm day in August and it’s good to be back home. I love the noise, the bustle, the chaos and, above all, the people. It is probably the only city in the country that celebrates its birthday with such gusto.

Beginnings

The city is celebrating its founding, which was on August 22, 1639. It is believed that, on this day, a ‘sliver of land’ or the village of Madraspatnam or Chennapatnam was transacted by the East India Company. The local Nayak ruler, Damarla Venkatadri Nayaka, struck a deal with the factors of the East India Company — Francis Day; his superior, Andrew Cogan; and Day’s Dubash, Beri Thimmappa.

On this ‘sliver of land’, the impressive Fort St. George was built. It was an imposing edifice with an enviable view of the sea. There are pictures in the Fort Museum that tell us that boats came up to the shore close to the fort.

From here grew settlements that supplied goods and services and, over time, the villages that surrounded the fort were brought together. New towns were formed. Then the new and the old towns got connected. A city was born.

How simple it all sounds. But, in reality, there was so much more. Wars were fought, establishments brought down, company officials grew rich, and trade prospered. Through it all the citizens of this city soldiered on.

Today, the city is a celebration of life. It stands tall in the field of education, healthcare, IT, history, tourism, automobile industry, films and so much more. The idea of celebrating the city was born in 2004, when journalists Shashi Nair, Vincent D’Souza and S. Muthiah got together. They felt there was a need to celebrate the city, its past and its present. Communities, groups, companies and college and school campuses are the hosts of various events with each celebrating the day in their own way. There are music shows and dramas, exhibitions and talks, city walks and school exchange programmes. Every denizen of this city is involved in making it a grand day. Oh, and let’s not forget the food that is on offer. From a one-day celebration, today, the festivities continue for a week or more.

I might take in the photo exhibition at The Hindu, listen to some poetry, and then move on to enjoy the food fest.