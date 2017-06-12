What’s in a name?

We all take pride in the achievements of our countrymen. When we discuss the Raman effect, we take that extra effort to establish C. V. Raman’s connections with India. The Brits, on their part, never once fail to mention that both Charles Babbage and Ada Lovelace, pioneers in computing, hailed from England. And the list goes on and on…

In the Fitzwilliam Museum at Cambridge, there is an ancient knife from about 200-300 AD. Made out of silver, the knife also has the ability to work as a spoon, fork, spike, spatula and a small pick. Sounds like something you know? You are right! Even the curators of the museum have titled it as “A Roman “Swiss Army” knife?” Only that, it pre-dates the Swiss Army knife by more than 15 centuries.

While the naming of an artefact this way reflects the popularity and reach of the Swiss Army knife currently, their beginnings late in the 19th century was rather humble. When Karl Elsener started his company in 1884 in the idyllic settings of Ibach – a town that is an hour away from Zurich, from where the company is still managed – it catered to small cutlery works.

The Swiss Army at that time were using pocket knives made by neighbouring Germany. The Swiss neutrality was well established, but in order to be prepared for an armed threat, the army was looking for a device that would work as a blade, tin opener and a tool to strip and assemble rifles, for their soldiers. Elsener believed that he could come up with a home-grown tool satisfying these requirements.

Wooden prototypes

His first prototypes, made in 1891, were of wood and included a blade, screwdriver and a tin can opener. Not one to be easily satisfied, Elsener continued tinkering with the tool, adding a second blade and introducing an innovative spring mechanism, and not to mention, strengthening the overall system.

The first deliveries to the Swiss army were made out in 1891 and an improved version, which was lighter despite boasting a corkscrew as well, came out for the officers soon. And on June 12, 1897, Elsener registered with a patent office for his latest gadget – The Officer’s and Sports Knife. This device was available for the public as well and the company’s meteoric rise was to follow.

Karl named the company Victoria after his mother and when they made the switch to stainless steel blades in 1921, it was renamed Victorinox – inox derived from the French word inoxydable for stainless. It became truly global after World War II, when serving American officers latched onto it, also giving it the current name – Swiss Army knife.

Still going strong

Over 400 variations of the original knife are now being produced, but the family-run company – currently run by Karl’s great-grandson Carl Elsener IV – takes more pride in the fact that they have never laid-off a single employee.

What’s more, the Swiss flag cross motif and the bright red colour of the handle have become synonymous with these devices. And if you are still wondering about the Swiss Army, for which the product was envisaged, they continue to hand a Swiss Army knife when a new recruit enters service.