What came before this?

Ideas have a way of coming out of nowhere. This book is about the first ideas. It traces the origins of human ingenuity, and let’s just say it all began with fire.

Early humans played with clay. They found it would get hard once dried. If left out in the sun it got harder still. They shaped this clay into tiny figurines and toys for children to play with.

The invention of the wheel sparked off a revolution. Every single mechanical invention used the wheel. From watches to cars, the wheel was essential.

The invention of paper, glass, writing, mail and countless other discoveries, ingenious inventions and lucky accidents have gone into shaping the world as we know it today.

This book delves into science, history and every subject in between, revealing stories behind the most significant breakthroughs down the ages – from clothing, cartography and chemistry to music, maths and metallurgy. Find out who had the biggest brainwaves, how these set other innovations in motion and why some great ideas are not necessarily good ideas!

Read on to find out how things happened and what the real inspiration behind everything was.

Book: The Spark that changed everything

Author: Veena Prasad

Publisher: Hachette India

Price: ₹ 299