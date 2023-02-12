Wentorf, a modern-day alchemist

February 12, 2023 12:42 am | Updated 12:42 am IST

Do you know what alchemy is? An ancient form of chemistry and speculative philosophy, the art of alchemy was handed down through the ages from Egypt and Arabia to Greece and Rome. Alchemists had three main aims: to find the Stone of Knowledge or the Philosophers’ Stone, to discover the means for eternal youth and health, and to discover the transmutation of metals.

This third and final aim has largely appealed to the popular imagination as it allows the practitioner to transmute base metals, or any common substance, into precious ones. American chemist Robert H. Wentorf can be said to be a modern-day alchemist as he succeeded in converting graphite into diamonds.

Born in 1926 in West Bend, a city in Wisconsin, U.S., Wentorf went to the University of Wisconsin, where he graduated in chemical engineering in 1948. After completing his Ph.D. in physical chemistry in the same university, Wentorf joined General Electric (GE) Research Laboratory in 1951.

Human-made diamonds

Ever since it was known that diamonds were a form of carbon, scientists had tried, without success, to make artificial diamonds. Success was finally achieved after two centuries of trying when Wentorf, along with Tracy Hall, Francis Bundy, and Herbert Strong, synthesised diamonds as part of a top-secret Project Superpressure.

The four researchers were aware that graphite, a pure carbon substance, must be key to creating human-made diamonds. When they discovered that strong bonding made graphite resistant to change, they employed iron sulphide as a catalyst to weaken the carbon bonds.

When the graphite thus weakened was subjected to extremely high pressures, the scientists were able to artificially synthesise diamond for the first time in December 1954. GE Research Laboratory made the results of their project public in 1955.

Borazon rivals diamond

By using the same general techniques of combining tremendous pressures with high temperatures, Wentorf succeeded again in creating a material not found in nature. GE announced on February 12, 1957 that Wentorf had synthesised cubic boron nitride, which was given the trade name borazon.

As hard as diamond, borazon had even better heat resistance, as it could withstand temperatures of more than 3,500° F. The crystals produced were of varying colour – dark red, yellow, black, brown, and grey.

Synthetic diamonds and borazon helped GE dominate a billion-dollar manufacturing industry. As both materials had exceptional qualities, including hardness and heat conductivity, it made them ideal for cutting, polishing, and grinding.

Along with Strong, Wentorf created flawless diamonds of gem quality, and even sometimes better, in 1970. They did this by taking the stones made from graphite and subjecting them to high pressure and temperature for a number of days. The high costs involved, along with other factors, meant that this process wasn’t commercialised for jewellery, but is still used in electronic equipment.

“Never to repeat a mistake”

Wentorf worked on a number of additional innovations throughout his career at GE, from which he retired only in 1988. He then taught as a Distinguished Professor of chemical engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, New York, while continuing his research.

“When one is on new ground, the only way to discover the ground rules is to try many things. Of course, one is guided by basic principles, but the main idea is to make mistakes as fast as possible, and never to repeat a mistake.” This is how Wentorf described his approach to scientific research. Despite a lifetime of successes, this idea continued to guide him until his death in 1997.