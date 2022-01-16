Welcome, sunshine

India’s harvest festivals are as vibrant, diverse and cheerful as its people.

Pongal-o pongal! Kai po che! Aadar aye dilather jaye! Happy cries fill the air, for mid-January is a festive time. Makara Sankaranti, the harvest festival, goes by many names and is observed in various ways in different parts of the country. The overall theme is largely the same: an opportunity to show our gratitude to Nature for its bountiful gifts. It also marks the end of winter and the onset of longer and warmer days. The festival brings families together in happiness, as people are filled with gratitude, hope and cheer. As we enter yet another year in the grip of the pandemic, the world needs positivity, and the harvest festival offers this in plenty.

Magh Bihu in Assam

The people of Assam celebrate Bihu three times a year: In April, when the crop-planting cycle begins; in October, to pray for a good harvest; and, in January, after the harvest has been reaped. The last is known as Magh Bihu. The day before is known as Uruka. People build temporary structures known as Bhelaghar in the fields and bonfire towers, known as meji. Early next morning, people brave the cold to watch the meji burn while they pour rice, pulses, and other items into the fire as an offering to the sun god. The essence of Magh Bihu is celebrating with the community.

Lohri in Punjab

Wouldn’t you enjoy breaking into an energetic round of bhangra with your friends and family? Lohri is a happy time in Punjab. People light bonfires in the fields and gather around them to sing and dance. They throw puffed rice, popcorn and other items into the fire while also eating traditional delicacies.

Uttarayan in Gujarat

In Gujarat, the skies come alive with thousands of colourful kites during this time. Whether you like getting into the thick of the action by flying your own kites, or just soaking in the warmth and witnessing the festivities, there’s plenty of fun in store. Add a host of delicious treats to the mix and what you have is a perfect festival package.

Pongal in Tamil Nadu

For the people of Tamil Nadu, the festival is a four-day bonanza. The first day is Bhogi, when houses are cleaned and unwanted things are burnt. Day two is Pongal, when people boil rice and milk in pots and pray to the sun god. Day three is the jolly Maatu Pongal, when cattle are the stars. The fourth day, Kaanum Pongal, is all about meeting family and sharing a good time.