Welcome autumn

Another two weeks to go, and the calendar looks full. Tonight the moon will be at its brightest, as it was full moon yesterday. The moon was located on the opposite side of the earth as the sun and so is fully illuminated. This full moon is known as the Full Sturgeon Moon because the large sturgeon of the Great Lakes in North America and other major lakes can be caught easily at this time of year. This moon is also known as the Green Corn Moon and the Grain Moon.

Showers aplenty

The Perseid meteor shower is one of the most awaited annual showers where you can see up to 100 meteors an hour. Produced by comet Swift-Tuttle, it was discovered in 1862 and is known to produce a large number of bright meteors. The shower runs from July 17 to August 24. It peaked this year on the night of August 12 and the morning of August 13, and will be visible for another nine days. And, don’t you worry about the full moon as it has no chance of outshining the bright meteors.

A-hunting we will go

Orion the Hunter returns to the skies later this month. The return of this constellation marks the oncoming Autumn and is a sign of the changing skies. Catch a glimpse of this constellation an hour or two before dawn in the east. This month will have two new moons. The first was on August 2 and the next one will be on August 30.

This is a good time to observe faint objects such as galaxies and star clusters because there won’t be moonlight to interfere.

August 21 will see the fourth meteor shower peak. The Cygnid meteor shower is not as popular as you get to see just five meteors per hour.