Weird but wonderful

Published - September 27, 2024 10:29 am IST

Did you know that the pangolin has a tongue larger than its body? Or that crows can hold grudges? Featuring a few animals with some unique traits.

Madhuvanti S Krishnan
Elephants | Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Elephants

Humans are not the only species that express grief. Elephants too have elaborate mourning rituals. The body of a dead elephant is covered with branches and soil to cover it up. Elephants also return to the spot where the member of the herd died, as if to pay respects. It has a profound understanding of how death works and displays signs of stress when they experience loss, both in the wild or in captivity.

Dhole | Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Dhole

Unlike other dogs, the Indian wild dog doesn’t bark or howl. Instead, it makes a whistling sound and a screaming KaKaKa sound when it attacks prey. Other sounds include whines, chatter and growls. Found across the Western and Eastern Ghats as well as in Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, and the Terai region of the Indo-Gangetic Plain, they are extremely social animals that live in packs. Before setting off on a hunt, they give themselves a pep talk: they pretend to be aggressive, jump, run, and even mock chase.

Mudskipper | Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Mudskippers

Have you ever heard of a fish that can live on land? Meet the mudskipper. These fish move on land to feed and rush back into water when threatened and to breed. Their pectoral fins also double up as limbs, while their gills and skin allow them to breathe. During periods of low tide, mudskippers indulge in sunbathing to regulate their body temperature.

Muntjac Deer | Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Muntjac

Also known as barking deer, these deer communicate with each other through scent from two glands on their faces. One is on the forehead while the other is just in front of their eyes. When at rest, these look just like little bumps on the face. But, when it wants to leave a message about its presence, these glands swell and inflate like balloons. The deer then rubs its face against tree trunks or bushes to tell other forest denizens that it is around. Both males and females have protruding canine teeth from the upper jaw. Often called ‘tusks’ or ‘fangs’, these are used only by the males when battling for territory.

