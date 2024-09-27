Weird but wonderful

Elephants

ADVERTISEMENT

Humans are not the only species that express grief. Elephants too have elaborate mourning rituals. The body of a dead elephant is covered with branches and soil to cover it up. Elephants also return to the spot where the member of the herd died, as if to pay respects. It has a profound understanding of how death works and displays signs of stress when they experience loss, both in the wild or in captivity.

Dhole

ADVERTISEMENT

Unlike other dogs, the Indian wild dog doesn’t bark or howl. Instead, it makes a whistling sound and a screaming KaKaKa sound when it attacks prey. Other sounds include whines, chatter and growls. Found across the Western and Eastern Ghats as well as in Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh, and the Terai region of the Indo-Gangetic Plain, they are extremely social animals that live in packs. Before setting off on a hunt, they give themselves a pep talk: they pretend to be aggressive, jump, run, and even mock chase.

Mudskippers

Have you ever heard of a fish that can live on land? Meet the mudskipper. These fish move on land to feed and rush back into water when threatened and to breed. Their pectoral fins also double up as limbs, while their gills and skin allow them to breathe. During periods of low tide, mudskippers indulge in sunbathing to regulate their body temperature.

Muntjac

Also known as barking deer, these deer communicate with each other through scent from two glands on their faces. One is on the forehead while the other is just in front of their eyes. When at rest, these look just like little bumps on the face. But, when it wants to leave a message about its presence, these glands swell and inflate like balloons. The deer then rubs its face against tree trunks or bushes to tell other forest denizens that it is around. Both males and females have protruding canine teeth from the upper jaw. Often called ‘tusks’ or ‘fangs’, these are used only by the males when battling for territory.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.