We, the people of India...

The Constitution of India is a document that establishes the political values, the powers of government and the rights of its citizens. It was adopted on November 26, 1949 and came into effect on January 26, 1950. It is the longest Constitution in the world and signed by 284 members. There were a total of 389 members in the Constituent Assembly.

Here are some of the people who were instrumental in shaping our country.

Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar: He is the chief architect of the Indian Constitution and called the ‘Father of the Constitution’. He was the chairman of the Drafting Committee and campaigned against social discrimination. He was India’s first Law and Justice Minister.

Rajkumari Amrit Kaur: A member of Sub-Committee on Fundamental Rights and Sub-Committee on Minorities, she was India’s first Health Minister, a post she held for 10 years. She was a firm believer in women’s education, their participation in sports and healthcare.

Sir Syed Muhammad Saadulla: He was the Prime Minister of Assam in British India. He was also the Chairman of Gauhati Municipality in 1919 and Minister-in-Charge of Education and Agriculture for Assam from 1924 to 1934. He was one of the six members of the Drafting Committee headed by Ambedkar.

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru: The first Prime Minister of independent India, he played a vital role in the freedom movement. He established the parliamentary government.

Sir Benegal Narsing Rau, CIE: An Indian civil servant, jurist, diplomat and statesman is known for his key role in drafting the Constitution of India.

Hansa Jivraj Mehta: She was a member of the Advisory Committee and Sub Committee on Fundamental Rights. She advocated equality and justice for women in India.