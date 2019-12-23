We make waves

Every year, Time magazine names a ‘Person of the Year’, puts their photo on the cover and writes about them and their contribution — good or bad — to the planet. People like Mahatma Gandhi, Angela Merkel, President Obama and even non-people like the computer have been put on the cover.

This year, Time magazine named 15-year-old climate change activist Greta Thunberg as the person of the year. How cool is that? I am planning to walk around with a copy of the magazine with me wherever I go, so that whenever someone says ‘What do kids know?’ I can stick the magazine in their face!

Teen power

Well, since the decade is almost over, the cover got me thinking of all the other amazing kids out there who are proof that we know a lot and can change the world. Here are five of them.

I am going to start with Greta Thunberg because I am a huge fan. Greta started skipping school every Friday to protest outside the Swedish parliament on climate emergency. She started a global environmental protest powered by young people, has given speeches at the United Nations, and has the coolest Twitter account. (I asked my parents if I could get on Twitter and they said, ‘get shortlisted for a Nobel first’. Hmph!)

Tween climate activist Ridhima Pandey was one of the petitioners, along with Greta Thunberg, in a complaint with the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child on government inaction on the climate crisis. She believes that if children all over the world protest for climate justice, then there can be a positive change.

Malala Yousafzai is the youngest Nobel Prize laureate. She was shot by the Taliban because they didn’t want girls going to school. Later, she became a spokesperson campaigning for girls’ right to education. I am not sure what the argument is for not sending girls to school, because they are super smart. Just look how many of them are on this list!

When he was 15, Jack Andraka invented a new, cheap way to detect pancreatic cancer. He won a bunch of International Science Fair for his creation and said he came up with the idea by reading free science papers he found online.

So, who do you think might be the child change makers of 2020-2030? Well, why not you and me? We might not find a cure for a disease or be allowed to skip school to march outside parliament, but we can start doing something in our neighbourhood or school. Maybe it’s feeding stray dogs, speaking up when someone gets teased or bullied in your class, or telling your local burger joint to stop using plastic straws. You might not get on the cover of Time magazine for it, but you sure will make a difference to that puppy, kid or sea turtle.

Here’s to a new decade filled with small acts of awesomeness!