We come in peace

World Tourism Day falls on September 27. Travel with Liani and visit Addis Ababa and Djibouti to understand the people and culture of other lands.

I was chilling at home when I had an unexpected visitor, and not a pleasant one at that. It was Kaka. I don’t particularly enjoy entertaining Kaka because, like all ravens, he tends to brag. As soon as he came in, he said, “I could kill for some halva…”

“You’re in luck,” I said pulling out my tin of carrot halwa.

“Oh! Not this Indian one,” he said turning up his beak in disgust. “I’m talking about halva…”

I opened my beak to tell him this was it, when he waved one black wing at me and said, “No. What I want is a speciality from Djibouti and its spelt xalwo… It is prepared on special occasions and pronounced halwo or halva.”

For the next hour, he spoke about Djibouti, its food, people and culture. It was a relief when he left. Caught out in my ignorance, I did some research. The first thing that popped out was that Djibouti and Addis Ababa were the chosen hosts for World Tourism Day.

So, off I flew to Djibouti.

Djibouti

It is a small country on the northeast coast of the Horn of Africa, on the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait. When the country became independent in 1977, it changed its name from French Somaliland to Djibouti. The country boasts of rugged mountains, low desert, plains, plateaus and a coast line. Its highest peak is Mount Moussa and the lowest area (the lowest in Africa) is the saline Lake Assal, 155 m below sea level.

The best time to visit is between October and April. The rest of the year is fairly hot and, as the temperature rises, the hot khamsin wind blows off the inland desert. For the nature lover, it is a veritable paradise.

Glimpses: (Clockwise from top) An Ethiopian folk dance; Statue of Lion of Judah at Ethio, Djibouti; The streets of Djibouti; Injera; Laxoox; Aerial view of Djibouti’s Heron peninsula.

As much as I would like to disagree with Kaka, their food is amazing. The African-French influence has fused subtly to bring out the best of both worlds: fah-fah and skudahkharis, roast lamb with yoghurt sauce, lentil stew, laxoox (pronounced lahooh) mukbaza and, of course the xalwo, which started me on my journey, to mention a few.

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

Statue of Lion of Judah at Ethio, Djibouti.

Djibouti city is the railhead for the only line serving Addis Ababa, the capital of neighbouring Ethiopia. And, it is to this well-watered plateau surrounded by hills and mountains that I went.

It became the capital only in the 19th century. Earlier, the capital was Entoto, situated on a high tableland. The story goes that Empress Taitu, wife of Emperor Menilek II, persuaded her husband to build a house near the hot springs at the foot of the tableland and to grant the land in the area to members of the nobility. The empress named the city Addis Ababa meaning New Flower. Ecologically, Addis Ababa is a grassland biome.

Scientists claim that humans spread out from what is now Addis Ababa 1,00,000 years ago.

To understand the culture and lifestyle of people, you have to experience their food. This is the place that gave the world coffee. Order a cup and watch the buna (coffee) roasted, ground and brewed on hot coal and served black with sugar and a sprig of rue. Lunch is injera, a sourdough, spongy pancake-style bread that forms the base of every meal, topped with any number of curries and stews. The go-to meat dish is Tibs; though the most popular is shiro be kibbe, a legume stew.

Beyainatu: Injera arrives blanketed in piles of curries and stews.

A major festival here is Enkutatash, the New Year and the Feast of John the Baptist. It is the end of spring rains and the highlands are covered with wild flowers. At this time, there is singing and dancing in every village. In the evenings, bonfires are lit and every household celebrates.

World Tourism Day – September 27

In 1979, at the third UNWTO General Assembly held at Torremolinos, Spain, it was decided to institute World Tourism Day. It was first celebrated on September 27, 1980. The idea behind this was to foster awareness among the international community on the importance of tourism and its social, cultural, political and economic value. This year, Djibouti and Addis Ababa have been selected as the host nation and city for the celebration.

The theme is ‘Tourism: Building Peace! Fostering Knowledge’.