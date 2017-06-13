Warriors beat Cavaliers for the NBA crown; Iran book ticket to 2018 FIFA World Cup

BASKETBALL

Warriors are NBA champions

It wasn’t the perfect 16-0, but the Golden State Warriors did manage a 16-1 playoff run – the best ever post-season win percentage in NBA history.

The 129-120 victory in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday gave them a 4-1 series win, reclaiming the title that they had lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers last year.

Kevin Durant was the unanimous choice for the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player award.

CRICKET

England take on Pakistan in first semi-final

England, with a perfect three out of three record in the Champions Trophy, take on Pakistan in the first semi-final to be held at Cardiff on Wednesday.

While England have a more settled outfit, Pakistan will be hoping to usurp the hosts on the day.

FOOTBALL

Iran qualify for 2018 FIFA World Cup

Iran, yet to concede a goal in their qualifying campaign, registered a 2-0 victory against Uzbekistan to book their spot in the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Russia.

Along with tournament hosts Russia and five-time champions Brazil, Iran became only the third team to ensure qualification.