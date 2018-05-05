WANDER in the wilderness

Eco-tourism is about visiting places that are not on the commercial tourist map. You make a choice to visit places that are clean, undisturbed areas of natural beauty concentrating on the flora, the fauna and the culture of these areas. Conservation includes responsible disposal of waste and litter and reducing carbon footprint. The mantra being “Leave the place as clean as or cleaner than you found it”.

Whale watch

Have a whale of a time in Trincomalee, Sri Lanka, watching the largest mammal on the planet, the Blue Whale. Trincomalee lies 257 km east of Colombo, the capital of the island. There are resident and migratory colonies of the blue whales. The season to visit is between May and October. Other than blue whales you can also spot the sperm whales and the dolphins.

Fly high

Tsomorini wetlands is a conservation reserve, in Ladakh. Lake Moriri at an altitude of 4.595m is the highest altitude lake in India. The Chanthang plateau is home to Alpine animals like the snow leopard, the Tibetan wolf and to birds like the bar headed geese.

Squeaky clean

Mawlynnong in Meghalaya lies nestled in the East Khasi Hills 90 km from its capital, Shillong. It is located along the Indo-Bangladesh border. Mawlynnong is known for responsible waste management. Garbage is segregated, and green waste is collected in cane baskets and put into pits, to be used as manure later. Every resident is required to participate in the cleaning process. Smoking and polythene are banned here. The place is also known for its living bridges. The pliable aerial roots of the rubber fig tree are twined and left to grow and strengthen over streams and rivers to become natural bridges. Tree shaping is famous in the Khasi hills

Green Lungs

Kodaikanal aka Kodai has been known as the “gift of the forest”. There are a few secluded places that retain the pristine beauty. Situated in the Palani hills at an elevation of 7,000 feet — Kodai is known for its shola forests — the green lungs — as they have a high water retaining capacity. This year is special as the Kurinji flower — (Strobilanthes kurinthiana) which blooms once in 12 years, will cover the hill slopes.

This flower is mentioned in Tamil poems written well over 2,000 years ago. The gaur, the Malabar giant squirrel (the largest of the squirrel family) the grizzled giant squirrel, the Nilgiri tahr, wild boar, leopards and wild dogs can be seen in the sholas. It is a paradise for birds and butterflies. While here, remember to also connect with the tribal folk, the Paliyans and visit the grasslands and the Dolmans.

If you want to be an eco tourist, here’s your list:

Travel light — only the bare essentials.

Carry a notebook to record your experiences.

A pair of binoculars would be a boon.

Carry bags to take litter

No plastic

Do not use perfumes/deodorants in jungle areas — it disturbs the wildlife.

Avoid bright colours for the same reason. Wear forest colours — dull green, blue and so on.

Do not light a fire in dry areas — could lead to forest fires.

Broken bottles should not be thrown around as wildlife can get injured. Take it back with you and dispose in a dustbin.

Do not blast music. Use headphones if must. In areas where there is wildlife it is advisable to be alert at all times.

Most seashells are on the endangered list — do not buy any shell, fur or skin.