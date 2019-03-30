Volcanic views

The first glimpse will stun you. As our eyes get accustomed to the beauty at the Jeju Volcanic Island and Lava Tubes, one wonders if one has stepped onto another planet. All around are cascading waterfalls and natural rock formations.

The most important feature of Jeju is Hallasan, which is the tallest mountain in South Korea. It is a dormant volcano, and rises 1,950m above sea level. The main volcano includes 360 satellite volcanoes. The island is covered in volcanic rock and volcanic soil produced by Hallasan. The crater — Baengnokdam, and the lake in it are located at the peak of Hallasan. According to studies it was formed over 25,000 years ago.

The flora at the Mt. Halla National Park is unique. There are 1,565 vascular plant species (those with specialised tissues for conducting water, minerals, and photosynthetic products through the plant) recorded in the area. Unlike most other Korean mountain environments, Hallsan has a unique vertical distribution of plants in three different zones: the subtropic, temperate, and frigid zones.

In spring, the island is covered with bright yellow coloured rapeseed flowers.

The natural reserve is home to many animals, reptiles, insects and birds. The waters surrounding it have a resident population of Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphins and finless porpoises. It is also a resting area for large whales. Studies reveal that the extinct Japanese sea lions might have colonised on the island as well.

Jeju has an extensive system of lava tubes. It was through these tubes that the magma once flowed. Today they are just empty caves. They are some of the largest in the world. The caves provide great study material for scientific research. Off the shores of the city of Seogwipo, you can see a belt of pillar-shaped rocks. Shellfish and animal fossils discovered in this area are also valuable as scientific resources.

This island is a World Heritage Site as its environment is extremely sensitive and highlights through its features the history of earth.

The island comprises Geomunoreum, Seongsan Ilchulbong and Mount Halla and totally they make up an area of around 18,846 ha.

Geomunoreum is considered to be the best lava tube system of caves anywhere in the world. These lava tubes were formed by the basaltic lava flow from the Geomunoreum volcano (which has an elevation of 456m) flowed down to the coastline. It is estimated that it was formed about 100 and 300 thousand years ago. Lava tubes are a natural conduit or pipe, formed by the flowing lava (a hot molten liquid or semi fluid rock that erupts from a volcano) which had moved beneath the hardened surface of a lava flow.

The lava system is host to multicoloured carbonate roofs and floors, and dark coloured lava walls. There is a spectacular Vvsta of stalactites that hangs from the roof of the caves, and stalagmites rocks — formed from the floor of the cave, pointing upwards — and other carbon deposits. Such diversity in a lava cave is not known anywhere else.

The Seongsan Illchalbong rising majestically from the ocean is dramatic. It is a tuff cone which rose up from the sea in a volcanic eruption over 1,00,000 years ago. At the peak is a huge crater and if you get a chance to catch the sunrise from this point, do not miss it. It is magnificent. The last eruption is said to have taken place around 5,000 years ago.

Mount Halla, the highest mountain in Korea, is a shield volcano — one that has a broad dome with gently sloping sides. In fact, it is described as a warrior’s shield lying on the ground. The last recorded eruption was in 1007. In Korean, “Han” means universe and “la” means to pull, highlighting the concept of “pulling the universe”.