Virtually YOURS?

Do your parents post photos of you on social media? Or, share them on WhatsApp groups? Are you okay with it? I’m not sure I am.

First of all there are these pictures of me as a baby. Sure, I was pretty cute and while I have to admit all those photos of me in my diapers with food all over my face are adorable, I am not sure they need to be up on Facebook.

Last week, A whose mom is ‘Facebook friends’ with my mom, saw them! And then he came and told everyone in class that I was a diaper-wearing-baby who didn’t know how to keep broccoli out of my hair. Of course, ALL of us were once diaper-wearing-babies who didn’t know how to keep broccoli out of our hair, but man, you can bet no one remembered that while they were rolling around on the floor. The damage was done. My image was shattered.

Time for answers

I went home and demanded that I see the photos of me shared on social media. Do you know how many there were? Millions! Okay, maybe hundreds. But still. Who on earth would want to see photos of me learning to ride a cycle or getting a yellow belt in Taek-wan-do? Apparently a lot of people. I won’t lie, it was nice to see how many ‘Ooooh! So cuuuuuute!’ messages my photos had gotten (way more than the pesky brothers’ so ha!), but it was also super weird. There was one photo of me wearing my underpants on my head! Imagine if A saw that one? I’d have to change country, schools, my name and face! I would never live it down.

And the photos just aren’t on social media. Oh no. They’re on all these family and friends WhatsApp groups too. I can understand my grandmother wanting to see cute photos of me but do my father’s college friends need to as well? I’m not so sure. I mean how would he like it if I sent a photo of him in his underwear to everyone on my class Google Hangout group?

What I want to know is when do my parents even take these pictures of me? And then I found out! They are so sneaky with those smartphones! Every time we’re hanging out at home, I see my mom’s phone comes out and ‘click!’ she takes a picture. After that sending it out into the universe is just a tap and a swipe away.

As a symbol of protest I have started wearing a paper bag over my head when I’m around her now. No more photos without my permission. And I want to whet all the photos I allow her to take before she shares them. No more pictures of me with broccoli soup in my hair. What? It still happens sometimes, okay?