Garuda is born

Story so far: Sage Kashyapa’s wives, Kadru and Vinata want children. Kadru wants 1000 sons while Vinata wants two who will be more powerful than Kadru’s children. The sage performs a yagna and goes away to perform penances. Kadru becomes the mother of a thousand snakes and a jealous Vinata opens one of her eggs. A half-formed child emerges and curses her for her impatience. Vinata is tricked into becoming Kadru’s slave.

Vinata began to serve Kadru and her children and waited patiently for her second son to be born. One day, Garuda emerged from the second egg. He had the body of a human but an eagle’s wings, talons and beak. Endowed with superhuman powers, Garuda grew to a massive size within a few minutes. Since his mother was a slave, Garuda too had to serve Kadru and her serpent sons. When he asked his mother about it, Vinata told him how she had been cheated. Though angered, Garuda knew he would have to bide his time to win their freedom.

A request to the snakes

Once, when Kadru and her sons wanted to visit an island, Vinata had to carry Kadru on her shoulders and swim across the waters while Garuda had to carry the snakes. Deliberately, he flew close to the sun and the snakes were scorched by the heat. Hearing their screams, Kadru prayed to Indra, who sent cooling rains to save the snakes.

Garuda then decided to strike a deal with the snakes. “Set my mother and me free,” he said, “and I will give you whatever you ask for.” The snakes knew how powerful Garuda was and decided to ask for what they thought was unattainable. “If you can bring us the nectar of immortality or amrit, we will set you both free.”

Garuda knew this was a risky proposition but agreed. He told Vinata, who blessed him and sent him on his way. Garuda flew first to the Himalayas, where he met Sage Kashyapa. He told his father about his mother’s enslavement and the price of freedom set by the serpents. Sage Kashyapa advised Garuda to catch a gigantic elephant and a colossal tortoise that had been fighting each other for many years. “Eat them both, it will give you the strength you need,” said the sage, while blessing him.

Garuda flew in the direction indicated. The two monstrous animals were so busy fighting that they didn’t even notice when Garuda picked them both up, one in each claw, and settled on a tree to eat. But the branch broke under his weight. As it fell, a horrified Garuda noticed that there were some rishis hanging from it. Quickly he swooped under it and caught it with his beak. These were the Valakhila sages who were responsible for his birth. Advised by them, he set the branch down on a mountain top. When the rishis departed after blessing him, he ate the elephant and the tortoise. Now he had to get to Amaravati for the nectar.

To be continued...