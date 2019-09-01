Viking 2’s trip to Mars

The year 1976 marked the bicentenary of the United States’ founding in 1776. It now also marks the successful landing of the Viking missions on the surface of Mars. For the twin spacecrafts, Viking 1 and Viking 2, landed on the surface of our neighbouring planet within a matter of months in the same year, 1976.

The Viking project came after the success of the Apollo missions, which managed to land human beings on the moon. Even though it was an ambitious project, it faced a money crunch as the political motivations by then pointed elsewhere. Working under these constraints, NASA planned to achieve two soft landings on Mars, with each lander functioning for at least 90 days.

First becomes second

Viking 2 spacecraft, in fact, was scheduled to be launched first. Known as the Viking-A spacecraft, a problem with its batteries forced it to be redesignated as Viking 2 and so it ended up being launched second. Following in the footsteps of Viking 1, it was launched successfully on September 9, 1975 and after an early course correction, entered orbit around Mars on August 7, 1976.

The Viking 1 spacecraft, which was initially scheduled to land on July 4, 1976 (the day that marked the bicentenary), postponed its landing to July 20 and successfully managed it. The reason for this change was that the closeup images that it had managed showed a difficult terrain, forcing mission planners to choose a different landing site.

Change in landing site

The Viking 2 also confronted a similar scenario as the photographs of the original landing site showed a rough terrain. A different site at Utopia Planitia near the edge of the polar ice cap was selected and after the lander separated from the orbiter, Viking 2 touched down on the Martian surface on September 3, 1976 – a little less than a year after it was launched from Earth.

Even though the life experiments performed by the twin spacecrafts in their respective landing sites are now questioned and debated, there is no denying the fact that they produced a treasure trove of data for scientists to study about Mars. Together, the two Viking orbiters returned over 50,000 images of Mars and mapped nearly 97% of the surface at a resolution of 300 metres. The landers, on their part, returned nearly 4,500 photos of their landing sites.

Measuring “Marsquakes”

The seismometer aboard the Viking 2 turned out to be a rather important instrument as it measured “Marsquakes” on the Martian surface, enabling us to better understand the crust of the red planet. The fact that Viking 1’s seismometer failed added more significance to these observations. The seismometer also proved to be so sensitive that it could also measure the wind pressure.

By November 1976, NASA declared that both Viking 1 and Viking 2 had completed their mission objectives. An extended mission continued until 1978 and was followed by a “Continuation Mission”. The Viking 2 orbiter ceased operations in July 1978 when a series of leaks were noted. The Viking 2 lander – renamed Gerald Soffen Memorial Station after Gerald Soffen, NASA Project Scientist for Viking – continued to transmit data until April 1980.

***

Viking 2 landing site’s first colour image

The first colour image on the Martian surface taken by Viking 2 shows a reddish rocky terrain.

The photo, taken during a Martian afternoon, is looking approximately to the northeast. The sun is behind the camera. The sky over Utopia is a shade of pink.

While the horizon appears to be slightly tilted, it is in fact nearly level.The tilt in the photograph is the effect of the spacecraft actually being tilted.