Venetian whispers

I am Liani the eagle. I fly around the world visiting festivals and delving into their history.

Come September and it’s Venice for me. No matter how many times I have seen the Regata Storica, I am captivated by it every single time. Held every year in Venice, it celebrates the oldest traditions of the Venetian Republic; traditional rowing.

Long before Venice became a part of Italy, this festival was a way of encouraging gondoliers to preserve their skill. Then, when Venice became a part of Italy, it became a way of celebrating the culture and traditions of the Venetians.

But, let me take you back in time. The history is interesting. Although regattas were being held as early as the 13th century, it gained recognition only in 1899. Credit for this goes to Count Filippo Grimani, the Mayor of Venice, who gave it the name Regata Storica.

The regatta consists of various races with different kinds of boats. Initially they included galleys, peatoni and barges. Lighter boats that were rowed by two or more oarsmen were also used. Sadly, today, fewer varieties of boats are used. But, on the plus side, there are now categories for women and children.

All set

This year, the regatta was scheduled for September 1. On August 29 at 5.30 p.m. there was a water procession on the Grand Canal towards the Church of the Salute. Here there was a crew presentation ceremony and the gondolini were blessed.

September 1 dawned bright and clear. The Regata Storica kicked off with a parade along the Grand Canal with historical crafts manned by costumed crews. There were also boats and gondolas of the Venetian rowing association (Voga alla Veneta). This water parade is a commemoration of the welcome given to Caterina Cornaro, the wife of the King of Cyprus in 1489. She renounced her throne in favour of Venice.

Later, there was a two-oared regatta on mascaretes (a light punt used for fishing, racing) for children. There is even a category for the Under-10. This is followed by adult races. There is a lot of excitement with people cheering their favourite team. Everyone seems to be out on the bridges and pathways, shouting and jostling for a better view.

This year, for the first time, there was a Red Regata, held within the Regata Storica. This is an art project by Melissa McGill which choreographed 52 traditional Venetian ‘vela al terzo’ sailboats, that hoisted hand painted red sails in a performance regatta to celebrate the local maritime culture and history of the place. It also highlighted Venice’s fragile relationship with the sea.