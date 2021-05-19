Dreamy deliveries

19 May 2021 11:07 IST

Veer joins a dove and a crow delivering letters to sleeping children and finds a safe way to travel during the lockdown.

I was feeling anxious. COVID-19 cases were once again on the rise in my city, even though the vaccination drive was going on in full swing. Most people were feeling low, as we were in another lockdown. No travel, no outings, no meeting friends. All this stress was affecting my sleep. I tossed and turned in bed.

Suddenly I saw a dove in a pleated brown skirt and a brown blouse drop a letter that said “A surprise awaits you” on my bed. The next day my parents gifted me a cycle.

A few nights later, a crow in a brown shirt and shorts dropped another letter on my bed. “A shock awaits you,” said this . The next morning, I received an e-mail from my class teacher. She had given me a C grade for my assignment. From then on, I began to dislike crows.

The birds from the dream

Due to the lockdown, I had started a daily exercise routine of skipping and cycling in the morning and walking in our garden after dinner. As I turned around for my third round of the garden, I heard the flutter of wings. A dove and a crow were bickering at the root of a tree. They were the same birds I had seen in my dreams; the ones that brought both good news and bad.

As the dove bent its head, a hole appeared in the tree. The birds quickly entered the hole. Before the hole could close, I moved towards it and poked my head in. Instantly I was pulled in with the contours of the hole adjusting to my body. Surprisingly, I didn’t feel scared travelling through the darkness but the journey was short.

The moment I emerged on the other side, I was stunned by the sudden brightness, as though several floodlights had been turned on. I was standing in a clearing with a poky house to my right. Outside hung a wooden board that said ‘Dreamland Post Office’. I peeped through the window and saw the dove and the crow sorting slips of paper into two stacks. After the sorting was over, the birds tucked each slip of paper inside fancy envelopes on which they wrote the names of the people to whom the letters were addressed. Then they dropped the letters into two brown bags. Stretching their aching paws and rubbing their tired eyes, they turned to me.

“Hello Veer! How are you?” they said in unison. “Sorry! We didn’t speak to you earlier because, if there is even a single mistake, Prince Elga Eagle will scold us. He wants the right message to be delivered to the right person. Else there will be complete confusion.”

“I met both of you few days back in my dream,” I greeted them.

“I’m grateful you didn’t call it a nightmare. I know that you hate crows since then,” said the crow, its eyes filled with tears.

“Sorry,” I said, and looked down. It wasn’t the crow’s fault that I had received a low grade. He was just the messenger.

Night missions

“It’s okay,” the crow said. After slinging a brown bag around their necks, the birds put on their masks. “Can I join you in your mission tonight?” I asked. The birds agreed and blew at me. I shrunk to the size of a thumb. “Handing me a tiny mask, the crow said, “Sit on my back.”

The birds flew high. Mists swirled low in the air, thousands of grey clouds drifted aimlessly. “We are in the land of sleep,” the crow explained. Each grey cloud had the sleeping image of a child. As we flew deeper into the mist, it thickened and became darker. Picking up a letter with the message, “Be careful of insects”, the crow entered one cloud. “When we penetrate the cloud with the child’s image, we are actually entering their mind, giving them the dream.” It stood a distance away and dropped the letter, which was absorbed by the cloud. “Social distancing,” it smiled, squirting sanitizer on its claws. “Tomorrow, the boy will be stung by a bee while playing in his garden.” I made a face.

“Now my turn,” said the dove said flying close so that I could hop on to its back. Picking up a letter that said “the delivery boy will bring you a surprise” from her bag, the dove flew straight into a cloud. My eyes widened when I recognised the sleeping child. It was my classmate Faiz. “Tomorrow he will get a box of chocolates from an online site as a part of a lucky draw.”

The birds spent the entire night delivering messages to sleeping children all over the world. “Can I join you both again tomorrow night? I asked.

“Sure,” the crow laughed. “During this time of the pandemic, this is a safe mode of travel.”