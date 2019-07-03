USA defeat England 2-1 in women’ World Cup; Jesus, Firmino send Brazil through to Copa finals

Football

Holders USA back in the final

Defending champions USA are back in the women’s World Cup final as they defeated England 2-1 to book their place in a third straight final.

After Ellen White cancelled out Christen Press’ early opener, Alex Morgan scored what turned out to be the winner in the 31st minute in a match that was played on her 30th birthday.

England did have a chance to force extra time late in the game, but captain Steph Houghton had her penalty saved by Alyssa Naeher.

Brazil beat Argentina 2-0

Goals from Gabriel Jesus and Roberto Firmino gave hosts Brazil a 2-0 semi-final victory against arch-rivals Argentina in the Copa America.