Unexpected hero

Eight-year-old Nishant was in his garden when he heard a sound. He ran towards the hedge and saw something black trying to wriggle in. It was a puppy, which seemed to have gotten stuck in the bushes. It whined loudly and gave Nishant pleading looks. When he pulled it out, the little fellow wagged its tail gratefully and licked its rescuer on the tip of his nose.

Nishant was crazy about dogs but was not allowed to keep them because his mother, Sangita, was simply terrified of canines. Ever since Nishant was in nursery, he had regularly been getting pups from wherever he could. Not even one had lasted more than a day. However, on other occasions it was Nishant who had brought the pup home. In this case, the pup had come home himself.

Nishant looked at his visitor. It was simply adorable. Every part of its roly-poly body was completely black except the tip of the tail, which was white and bright. Nishant hugged it. “I am going to call you Cuddles,” he declared and got 19 wags and seven licks in return.

Since his mother worked in a bank, she usually came home at around 6.00 p.m. Nishant fed Cuddles a saucer full of milk. Much to his amusement, Cuddles lapped it up, circled the dining table and promptly fell sleep.

Nishant picked Cuddles up gently and took it to his room. He quickly made a resting place for his tiny buddy in a tub, with a mattress of towels and a pillow made of hankies and spent the entire evening in his room just watching Cuddles. He didn’t even step out to play or switch on the TV. Everything about his new friend was fascinating: the gentle way its tummy rose with each breath; the tiny, barely audible, snores; the floppy ears….

Later in the night, his mother suddenly entered the room. “Nish, my colleague, Roohi, has sent kheer for you.” Cuddles, who had been happily chewing Nishant’s slippers, rushed at the unexpected, but welcome, guest.

Sangita shrieked and backed away, the vessel falling from her hand. The kheer fell on her nightgown, her feet and on the floor. Cuddles promptly forgot everything and happily ran around in circles, licking everything in sight.

“Nishant, you are up to your old tricks again. Despite my countless warnings, you have brought another pup home. Tomorrow I am going to chuck this ... creature out,” Sangita screamed before storming out.

Nishant picked up Cuddles, cleaned it up, and tried to sleep with his arms around his temporary guest. He wanted to savour each moment, for he knew there was no way he could now keep his adorable companion.

A couple of hours later he woke up suddenly. Cuddles was standing in front of the store room, barking loudly. Sangita appeared from her room. “Will this dog not allow me to even sleep in peace?” she shouted.

Cuddles were behaving rather strangely. He was jumping up and down, moving towards the store room and then coming back and barking loudly.

Sangita tiptoed to the room and pushed open the door, which was ajar. She stifled a scream and jumped back. In the middle of the room was a black snake, its hood raised as if to strike. Sangita quietly stepped forward and pulled the door of the storeroom shut.

“I’ll phone the Fire Services Department. They’ll come and take the snake,” she said.

The next morning she said, “I think we can consider keeping Cuddles with us.”

“Yey!” Nishant shouted and gave her half a dozen sloppy kisses.

“Wait, there is one condition.”

Nishant’s face fell.

“He has to learn to behave.”

Cuddles, who was on Nishant’s shoulder jumped, onto Sangita’s lap and launched a lick-a-thon. As Nishant picked up his bundle of joy and ran into his room, he could hear his mother shout, “This is absolutely the last warning...”