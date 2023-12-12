Udder chaos

December 12, 2023 09:18 am | Updated 09:18 am IST

MOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!

Bindiya ignored the noise. She was busy making a going-away card for Faizya, who was moving to Lucknow. Long after she was done, Chamak-Challo was still bellowing, the sound growing progressively louder like Daddu’s snores.

Bindiya dashed out, a yipping Ambiya on her heels. A crowd had gathered outside the barn. Gautam Bhaiyya was standing next to Chamak-Challo with an empty pail, and a baffled expression. “She just won’t give milk today.”

Chamak-Challo flicked her tail to shoo him away, as if he were a pesky fly. Bindiya frowned.

Chamak-Challo wasn’t a bit like Pradhano next door, who got annoyed if she wasn’t the first to be milked. Or to get fodder. Or the one to lead the herd to a lush green field. Nor was she a diva like Tik Tok, who hated being tied to a post and refused to give milk unless you played funny videos.

Calm and peaceful, Chamak-Challo was content to loll in her hay bed all day long. Chewing, chomping, staring blankly into space, thinking cow thoughts.

A disturbed cow

Something had upset her a lot, thought Bindiya. But what? Vet Cowley was summoned. “No fever, no infection.” He gave Chamak-Challo a fitness certificate after a thorough examination.

“Told you,” mooed Chamak-Challo. So why wouldn’t she stop mooing and start giving milk? He scratched her head, then his own.

Gauswami-ji was called. He performed a puja. Waved a bell. Rotated incense sticks clockwise and anti-clockwise before her face. “No more negativity,” he chanted.

“No more milk,” a miffed Chamak-Challo sniffed.

‘“You pamper your cows,” clucked Kaushik Kaka, who lived next door. “She needs a firm hand.”

He raised a hand to swat her on the bum. “I’m not amoo-sed,” snapped Chamak-Challo, lifting a hind leg to give him a firm kick. Kaka landed on his bum.

“Here, have more fodder,” coaxed Amma. Cows or kids, she believed in overfeeding them.

“Come on, Chamak,” cajoled Baba. Cows or kids, he believed in being patient with them.

Gauhar Miss, who loved clicking selfies, suggested keeping a mirror in the barn. “No moo-d,” snorted Chamak-Challo.

Sell her to me, said sly Kaustubh Saab. Chamak-Challo raised her tail, to show what she thought of the idea.

Didi rapped out a catchy song. “Where’s the moo-te button?” grumbled Chamak-Challo.

Bhaiya belted out his famous dance routine. “I hate moo-sicals,” grouched Chamak-Challo.

Baba and Amma begged and pleaded, bargained and prayed. Chamak-Challo shook her head and stomped her hooves and scraped the ground. And mooed and bellowed.

A thought popped into Bindiya’s mind. What if Chamak-Challo never gave milk? What would happen to Housefull Halwai, their sweet shop? To their famous ras malai and doodh peda and malai barfi?

How would they celebrate birthdays? What would Gauhar Miss distribute along with the school results? What would they serve at Didi’s wedding? What would Faizya’s Badi Ammi make for Eid if there was no sheer khurma? How would everyone spend summer if kheer, shrikhand and seviyan became extinct?

A new friend

Bindiya was already upset about Faizya leaving. Now she was upset and worried. The thought of her best friend made her glance at the empty space next to Chamak-Challo.

“Where’s Tik Tok?” she asked.

‘”The buyer came last night,” replied Baba.

“You sold her?” Bindiya gasped. Could it be? Was it possible? Was Chamak-Challo missing her best friend, too?

She whispered something in Ambiya’s ears, nudging her softly. The puppy bounded into the barn, squeezed through the bars and stole up to the cow. Chamak-Challo gave her a curious but cautious look.

Ambiya held out a paw. “Friends?:

“Let’s chew on this for a moo-ment,” said Chamak-Challo. She sniffed and snorted. Then, she slowly stepped forward, moving her head up and down. Soon, Chamak-Challo and Ambiya were sitting side-by-side like new-old friends.

“Get moo-ving,“ Chamak-Challo told the spectators. The crowd melted away like falooda kulfi in summer.

When Chamak-Challo was back to her old self, a hopeful Gautam Bhaiya squatted by her side. He cleaned her udders, before squeezing them gently.

“Milk?” asked Bindiya, peeking into the pail.

“Milk!” Bhaiya nodded, beaming.