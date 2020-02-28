Travel the scientific train

1. The earliest evidence of science can be found in prehistoric times, such as the discovery of fire, invention of the wheel and development of writing.

2. Early tablets contain numerals and information about the solar system. Over time, Science has become a body of knowledge that is recorded, proved and used in understanding the natural world.

3. 1200s: Robert Grosseteste developed the framework for the proper methods of modern scientific experimentation.

4. 1500s: Nicolaus Copernicus placed the Sun rather than Earth at the centre of the universe. He discovered heliocentrism.

5. 1600s: While Johannes Kepler discovered the laws of planetary motion, Galileo Gallilei improved on the telescope and studied the sun and planets and Isaac Newton developed his laws of motion.

6. 1700s: Benjamin Franklin discovered that lightning is electrical. He also contributed to the study of oceanography and meteorology. Antoine Lavoisier, father of modern chemistry developed the law of conservation of mass.

7. 1800s: Invention of the battery, introduction of atomic theory, unveiling the laws of inheritance, discovery of X-rays, and Ohm’s law provided the basis for understanding how to harness electrical charges.

8. 1900s: The discoveries of Albert Einstein dominated the beginning of the 20th century. Then came the development of the polio vaccine, followed by the discovery of the structure of DNA.

9. In the 1960s, a team of computer scientists working for the U.S. Defense Department's ARPA (Advanced Research Projects Agency) built a communications network to connect the computers in the agency, called ARPANET. The rest, as they say is history.

10. 2000s: The first draft of the human genome completed, leading to a greater understanding of DNA.