Towards a better future

“Aaaahhhhhhh!” I woke up screaming from a terrible nightmare on a Monday morning. I could still see the images of my homework consuming my brain. After this terrible episode, I decided that homework should not exist. Instead, we could have small quizzes at the end of classes as it would still help the teacher know how well we understand the subjects. Yay! If this change were to come true, I will get more time to play.

Also, you know how stressful exams are. So, I wish exams are replaced with interactive activities to improve our conceptual understanding, which will make us look forward going to school. To ease my mind from the nightmare, I started playing video games on my TV. I played for a while and noticed that my eyes were aching and drooping the more I played. So, I turned off the TV and realised that my screen time was the culprit for hurting my eyes; I made a mental note to somehow change technology so that watching devices wouldn’t end up killing people’s eyes after extended screen time.

By now, I could hear my dad shouting at me to get ready for school. I hurried, but still missed the bus. The penalty was to cycle to school, which is about five km away from home. Oh, I wish I could make my cycle fly using some kind of magic, as it could save time and I would also be safe.

Cycling to school reminded me of my mom’s death; her chain was snatched while she was riding her bike. I don’t understand how people can do that; governments should prevent crime and build a crime-free world. Finally, I reached school just in time for my favourite subject: Social Studies. We had started a new unit in global citizenships yesterday, and I found it interesting. My class was discussing the impact of deforestation on animals, and how we are indirectly killing them. I felt sad wished we could bring about a change through reforestation.

Later on, we covered how plastic was killing marine life. This hit me hard, as I have an aquarium at home. So, I vowed to not use plastic, wishing the same change in everyone. The teacher ended the class by touching upon the importance of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). On my way back home, the smoke from a bullet bike blew into my face, and I fell off course into a polluted stream. By the time I got out, I was covered with trash. Yuck!

As I walked towards my cycle, I crossed a smelly dump yard. These dirty things made me determined to stop all forms of pollution, and reflecting further, I decided to help the world change to follow all 17 SDGs. I have already started working on these lines. Will you join me in changing the world?

The writer is a Std. VII student, Lancers International School, Gurugram, Haryana.

