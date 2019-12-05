Totally ironic

Here’s my latest report on things grown-ups say but don’t actually mean.

So, our school’s Annual Day finally happened last week and I couldn’t be happier. This year, I decided that I wanted to try something different, so I opted for media and editing. What’s that, you ask? Who cares, I thought. As long as I didn’t have to dress up as a sunflower and wave my arms about while lip-synching to the song by Post Malone, I didn’t really care. (True story: happened to a kid in my building and he still has nightmares about it.)

But to be honest, I thought media and editing would be cool. That I’d learn how to create special effects which I could then use on my YouTube channel. That it would launch my movie career. HA! Can you tell that that is not what happened?

A tad off?

First, the Sir who taught us editing was not some cool guy with amazing stories about how he worked on The Hobbit and Lord of the Rings. He worked in an IT company and spent most of his time ‘writing code’. And not cool spy code but Python. Bleh.

Well, after he taught us a few of the basics, we were divided into groups and told to start working on backdrops for some of the scenes in the production. When we went to him with ideas and images and clips he kept waving us away and saying “No! No! Show me the final thing. And remember, it’s not about being perfect! It’s about learning.”

DOUBLE HA!

So, after spending weeks and weeks finding stuff and putting it together, Sir finally takes a look and tells us that it’s terrible! That we can’t have work like this up on the stage. That we should have come to him sooner. That it was all a terrible disaster. Are you confused by his reaction? I sure was.

I don’t know if you’ve ever tried to correct a grown up, but let me save you the trouble and tell you not to bother. They hate being reminded that they said one thing and are doing the exact opposite. When we tried to tell Sir that we had come to him with ideas and that he said perfection didn’t matter — he kicked us off the team! YUP! You read that right. He said that if we’d spent more time working and less time arguing and answering back, then our work would have looked better.

So, I present to you ‘Things grown ups say but don’t actually mean #103: The results don’t matter, the learning does’. You can also apply this to chemistry lab explosions and getting your report card signed by your parents.

I had to spend the rest of Annual Day practice as an understudy. To a lamp post. I’m afraid to sleep at night now.