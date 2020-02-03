Toast to 30

Thirty stories, 30 authors, 30 years, 30 reasons to cheer.

To ring in the milestone here’s an anthology especially written by some of the best writers of children's literature in India. These stories have been crafted specially for this book.

Designed by Sonal Goyal, each story is charmingly illustrated by Ashok Rajagopalan.

Here’s a sneak peek of some of the stories...

The Chatans attack the beautiful land of Taamara. And their target is the language. Sure enough, the people wake up one November morning to find that the letter ‘e’ has disappeared! Will they survive this?

The fumes of hatred threaten to submerge the town of Hasmukh, as no one is allowed to laugh. “The ashes of hate had settled on every leaf and flower.” How will Muskan, who cannot control her laughter, manage?

In Mabel’s Magnificent Mansion, Sundays were special days. For, that was when 39 cookers went on the stove and came off at the exact same time. All except one!

Turn the pages to visit Nellika Castle, meet the Train God, snuggle up with Piya’s pillow or invite Clumsy Kumar to your house.

The 30 stories cover a range of topics from coping with grief and loss, to mystery, history, hauntings, humour and more.

Whoopee 30! will appeal to young and old alike. Don’t miss out on grabbing a copy for yourself.

The book is now available for pre-booking at https://publications.thehindugroup.com/bookstore/ and at The Hindu’s office. It is currently available at a discount of 20%.