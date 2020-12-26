To new beginnings

26 December 2020 19:22 IST

Does it make sense to plan for the year ahead after the unpredictable whirlwind that was last year?

Hello and welcome to the first week of 2021. I’m just back from two weeks with my cousins and grandparents. It was nice to get out of my house and, well…be inside their house? Because, really, we didn’t do any of the things we usually do. No beach, midnight ice creams, or football in the park. We pretty much stayed indoors.

When we were leaving, my aunt gave me a planner for 2021 and told me that I could fill it up with the cool things I planned to do in the new year.

It was a really nice gift, but I was a little surprised. I mean after everything that happened in 2020, are we all going to really try and plan anything anymore? What’s the point? Last year, all my amazing plans for Class VII went down the toilet, thanks to COVID-19. I was going to make the school band, remember? I was going to take loads of wickets in inter-school matches. Instead, I spent the entire year in front of my laptop at home, doing dry swimming classes (Don’t ask!).

New beginning

I know everyone thinks that a new year is a chance for a new beginning, a chance to hit ctrl+z and undo the past. But, let’s not forget COVID-19 is still around. Sure, there’s a vaccine on the horizon, but who knows how long it will take to reach our butt cheeks?

So, here I am, in possession of a really nice ‘planner’ for 2021 and no idea what to do with it. I won’t lie, I’m also kind of scared that if I try to plan anything, then I’m just going to jinx the next 12 months.

I don’t think I’ve ever started a new year feeling so… lost? Unsure? I couldn’t shake that feeling off till I started re-reading Andy and Lucy Neanderthal by Jeffrey Brown. I realised that time, days, weeks, years and calendars are all kind of a recent phenomenon. Well, recent in the grand scheme of the universe anyway. It was the Egyptians who started to keep time, right? Or was it the Romans?

Anyway, cavemen didn’t have calendars, which means they didn’t have New Year anxiety to deal with. They were more worried about the chance of a sabre-toothed tiger waiting outside their cave looking for breakfast. Just like I woke up today wondering if COVID-19 would still be out there in the world.)

So, maybe I’m not going to plan my birthday or sleepovers or (not) getting haircuts, but I’m definitely not going to wait for something fun to happen. If I find I have a few minutes or hours free in a day, I’m just going to do something fun on the spot. Like give the Pesky Brother a haircut when he’s sleeping. 2021 is already looking like fun.