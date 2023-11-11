To Be With A Beatle

November 11, 2023 09:17 am | Updated 09:17 am IST

Since I hail from a generation which has not heard of The Beatles, one of the most iconic rock groups from Liverpool (The Rolling Stones came from there too!), you might be quite flabbergasted reading this write-up while gulping down your first cup of Complan for the day! But, rest assured, I am very serious about. While not even existing when they wrote ANY of their most famous albums like Rubber Soul, I discovered their music through a rather unanticipated person: Mum.

She loved the Beatles, and somehow thinks I’m strange for liking John over Paul! But, I digress. Considering his very unfortunate circumstances, I would have to go for Paul (Sorry, John!). In the 1960s, unfortunately for him, he was their major heartthrob! While not in his prime now, I feel he still has his rock star flair and his iconic haircut, and is one of my favourite celebrities. Now, Please Please Me! As I indulge in what a day spent with Paul McCartney, would be like.

Now that we’re Paul together, let’s start: A day with the legend would begin with tea and biscuits and an informal interview, including some of his best, worst and most ridiculous moments, as well as perhaps a few snapshots. The day would go on quite normally with lunch, and perhaps meeting some other members of the McCartney family, like his daughters: Stella, a world-famous fashion designer, and Beatrice, an aspiring marine biologist.

Then the best part of it all would be the revisits. We could visit Abbey Road studios, Penny Lane, and engage in normal conversation about normal English topics like: It’s raining stair rods, isn’t it? We could go to his ranch and ride horses together, with Paul on Moonstar. We could go to a church where a Rigby’s wedding has been. Even to a place, beneath the waves, in his yellow submarine! One day would seem to pass so fast by.

Afterwards, I would say goodbye and depart, with an autograph, and a signed record. I admit that this is all very unrealistic, especially because Paul has a family he spends time with, as well as responding to the fan mail he gets, so take this with a pinch of salt. With that, It’s Been A Hard Day’s Night, and that’s how I would spend a day with a quarter of the Fab Four.

The writer is a student of Std. VII, The Indian Public School, Erode, Tamil Nadu

