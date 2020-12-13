Timeless Tunisia

Archaeological Site of Carthage (Tunisia)

Historic sites, dramatic desert landscapes, stunning beaches and a vibrant culture ... North Africa’s smallest country packs quite a punch.

Tunisia is located along the Mediterranean Sea and bordered by Algeria to the west and southwest, and Libya to the southeast. It is considered to be the northernmost country in Africa; Ras Ben Sakka, the northernmost point in the African continent, is located here.

The country is home to the ancient city of Carthage and several other historic sites. It is also the location where various Star Wars movies were filmed, particularly the scenes featuring Luke Skywalker’s home planet of Tatooine.

The capital and largest city of Tunisia is Tunis. The currency is the Tunisian dinar.

Landform

Mountainous in the north, the country’s highest point — Jebel ech Chambi — is located here. The Dorsal, an extension of the Atlas Mountains, runs across the country in a north easterly direction. In the east, along the Mediterranean Sea, is a fertile coastal plain famous for olive cultivation. In the central part is a dry plain. The southern part is an arid desert close to the Sahara.

People

Tunisia is predominantly Arabic in culture and tradition and the principal religion is Islam. The country’s official language is Arabic, while the main second language is French. Tunisian society has been influenced by different cultures over the ages, and reflects a blend of tradition and modernity.

Cuisine

The food here is typically Mediterranean, and reflects the influences of Arabic, Berber, European and West Asian cuisines. Some common dishes are couscous (the country’s staple food — vegetables or meat on a bed of semolina), shakshuka (poached eggs in a simmering tomato sauce with spices), brik (a deep-fried, crunchy pastry), harissa (a thick, spicy paste made from chili peppers and garlic), lablabi (chickpea soup), ojja (eggs poached in a spicy tomato sauce), slata mechouia (a grilled salad), and makroudh (a date pastry).

Wildlife

Several rare species of birds, animals and plants call this region home. The dromedary camel is commonly found in the Tunisian Sahara. Other interesting animals include the Scimitar-horned Oryx, the Addax, the Mahgrebian Mouse-eared Bat and the Fennec fox. The Ichkeul National Park is one of the eight UNESCO Heritage Sites in the country and a stopping point for many migratory birds. The country’s coastline is a delight for dolphin lovers — rough-toothed dolphins, bottle-nosed dolphins and the common dolphin are known to swim in these waters.