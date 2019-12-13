This Visakhapatnam-based cartoonist is creating social awareness one cartoon at a time

Hari Venkata Ramana’s notebooks were always filled with doodles as a child. Everything and everyone he encountered would end up as sketches in his books. Little did he know then, that his opinions and thoughts would find expression through cartoons! Hari co-founded Visakha Cartoonistula Sangham (Vikasam) in 1996, an association that conducts workshops and exhibitions for children and non-governmental organisations. It currently has 12 members, who regularly host poster-making workshops on themes ranging from climate change to child rights.

“Vikasam was setup during before social media or Internet. So we popularised the art of sketching and encouraged budding cartoonists by hosting exhibitions. A lot of children are interested in doodling. We have been conducting regular workshops and cartoon competitions,” he says. Vikasam recently conducted an exhibition on Right to Information Act at Central Park where more than 80 cartoons and newspaper clippings were displayed.

Children learn the basics of doodling in these workshops that are usually four to five hours long. “Once they learn to draw cones, circles, rectangles and so on, we progress to sketching faces that convey different emotions,” he adds. Hari firmly believes that doodling and sketching will develop curiosity among the kids.

Milestones Hari Vekata Ramana launched a book titled Vikas in 2006. The book spoke about the boons of development of infrastructure and also the environmental cost that we are paying for it.

Hari along with M Malini, Director of Chaitanya Sravanthi recently launched a new book about child trafficking. Titled ‘Maanava Akarama Ravana’ the book is a compilation of case studies of child trafficking cases in the region.

He is currently working on the sequel of the same book

For 12 years now the sound of scratches, and scribbles and papers rustling have interrupted the silence of the Visakhapatnam Public Library where every summer, the association conducts workshops. These are free and open to all age groups.

They have also been conducting annual workshops at the Government Observation Home For Boys in Chinna Gadhili over the past six years.

Not just kids, even grown ups have begun to show interest, says Hari. “Several corporate houses have approached us for such workshops for their employees as they believe it will help them in relaxing and de-stressing.

Doodling does calm one down and improves concentration and focus.”

It was in grade eight that in the pages of a Telugu Magazine that Hari discover his love for cartoons. “My father had a keen interest in politics, so he would buy several magazines. I would skip the content and only see the illustrations. I learnt how I could take a stand on issues and convey it through sketches.”

He now uses this medium to talk aboutenvironment, overuse of technology and the agrarian crises. While he began as a full time cartoonist, he had to change jobs. But, says Hari, his first love remained Cartoons and he wanted to popularise that. And so, Vikasam was born.