This children’s play from Seoul narrates the Korean legend of ‘Choon Hyang’

In Korea, passed down orally through generations, is the inspiring love story of Choon Hyang and Mong Ryong. What makes the legend stand out is its protagonist Choon Hyang — a woman of strong will; a woman who does not conform to her “fate”. Though the story has seen multiple adaptations through dances, films and theatre, the recent production titled Choon-Hyang helmed by Seoul-based Theatre Seoul, is meant for children worldwide. Since its inception in 1995, the theatre company has been developing musicals in English for the Korean audience, and now presents its play online with the help of Chennai-based InKo Centre, in a bid to make Korean art forms accessible to enthusiasts in India. Choon-Hyang marks this effort.

The inception of Choon-Hyang dates back to the 2002 FIFA World Cup held in Yokohama where the National Theatre of Korea made the story into a dance theatre piece. At that time, Theatre Seoul was in charge of devising the play for young audiences, says Kevin Kim, director of the play. The sheer popularity of the legend in Korea has led to its adaptation in many genres: including changgeuk, a traditional Korean opera performed as a play, incorporating the folk song style called pansori.

But, making sure that the story carries the same characteristics even when translated into English, was a challenging process for Theatre Soul. “Language bases itself heavily on the sentiments of each country. So, it was difficult to express all the feelings in English,” admits Kevin, adding that the play deals with a subject that is common to all of us. Artistic director of Theatre Seoul, Natia Lee says, “This is a love story but it talks about the theme of faith. I also wanted to emphasise that we can withstand any temptation or adversity if we had faith in each other.” The story is set in a time when women were highly discriminated against, but the character of Choon Hyang exudes a certain sense of will that is both unconventional and inspiring.

A still from the play | Photo Credit: special arrangement

One of the show’s highlights is its costume design — the elaborate traditional costumes are made out of hanji paper (handmade paper made out of dak or the bark of mulberry trees). All the costumes were prepared by Shim Hyun Sub, a celebrated Korean costume designer who has worked on films such as The King and The Clown (a 2005 South Korean historical drama), and is credited with crafting several striking hanji costumes entirely out of calligraphy paper. Natia explains, “The paper, which is rip-resistant and strong, is dyed, then cut and fastened together to create the traditional, vibrant Korean dresses that the kiseng, or noblewomen, wear. The process takes several weeks, but the costumes will keep evolving over time, as the colours change, deepen and set in the paper.”

The play promises to give a glimpse to the past, however, Kevin says that Choon Hyang embodies the duality of the past and present. “Through the set, you will be able to see the scenery and buildings of old Korea. You will be able to witness Korean traditional dance through the choreography. Moreover, the choreography combines traditional Korean dance and B-boy and will allow one to experience both the past and the present at the same time,” he concludes.

Choon-Hyang will be available on July 30 at youtube.com/InKo Centre