Homemaking skills help prepare individuals to face life challenges. It comes in handy when an individual transitions from school to college or to work, and leaves home to live in another city for the first time. Learning how to do laundry and dishes, cook healthy meals, clean and repair stuff helps them become independent.

The power of hygiene

Imagine entering your home to a fresh, flowery scent and gleaming surfaces. Hygiene is a critical part of homemaking and goes a step beyond achieving mere cleanliness. It is important to focus not only on personal hygiene but also on our surroundings. Sweeping to remove dust, mopping the floors, dusting shelves and cabins, disinfecting bathrooms, kitchen, and sinks, is important for your health.

Several studies have found that the better the hygiene standards at home, the lesser the chances of children and the elderly falling sick. According to one such study published in 2021 in the journal Clinical Epidemiology and Global Health, the percentage of household members who fell sick due to short-term morbidity was significantly higher among households with poor hygiene conditions compared to households with relatively better hygiene.

Tips & Tricks When you wake up in the morning, make sure to make your bed first thing. Every day spend 10-15 minutes tidying up your room/space by sweeping and mopping. Keep your bathroom supplies handy and make sure to disinfect every surface. Store everything in air-tight containers and always make sure to check the expiry date on the products. Create a monthly/weekly cleaning schedule to mop and sweep every corner of your space.

Clear the clutter

Decluttering the house helps enhance productivity, reduce stress, and foster a calm mindset. People save significantly more time in an organised household, where they do not have to search for stuff. Decluttering promotes minimalism and improves decision-making skills. While decluttering a space, one understands how to prioritise quality over quantity. Over time these skills help an individual build a comfortable and inviting environment.

“During the formative year, a child must be taught to pick up their things (books/toys) and put them in the right place. Learning homemaking skills isn’t a chore but cultivating independence and confidence to navigate life’s challenges with confidence.”Musarrat JahanHead Assistant under WB Agriculture Marketing Dept by profession and a meticulous homemaker by passion

Tips & Tricks Schedule a monthly or quarterly cluttering session. Always start small. Focus on one area at a time such as room, drawer, closet, shoe rack, etc. to avoid overwhelmness. Buy types of furniture that serve multiple purposes. Make sure for every new product get rid of an old item to have space. Invest in organizers, bins, or shelves to help keep items sorted and accessible. Vertical storage can save space.

Fix it yourself

Just as a first-aid box, a toolbox is also a must-have in every house. Learning and understanding basic home repairs is one of the vital skills to live independently. From learning how to change a bulb to fixing an overflowing sink, one can prevent significant issues by fixing them early. Besides being one of the vital homemaking skills, learning basic repairs also helps in enhancing problem-solving abilities to handle everyday challenges and contributes to maintaining a safe environment.

Tips & Tricks Start small like changing bulbs, tightening screws, etc. Know how to use basic tools like hammers, screwdrivers, etc. Watch YouTube tutorials for visual guidance. Build a repair kit by assembling all the essential tools for quick fixes. Always make sure to read manuals before using any appliances on your own.

Budgeting

It is an essential life skill to know how to allocate a budget for groceries, household expenses and personal needs. Mastering finances at home contributes vastly to one’s understanding of financial management. From juggling tuition to everyday expenses, students often face challenges and developing budgeting skills prevents stress and promotes financial literacy. One can start by tracking monthly expenses which will instil discipline and provide a sense of empowerment to make more informed financial decisions.

Tips & Tricks Create a spreadsheet and list your expenses + income to understand how much you spend monthly which helps in identifying unnecessary spending. Focus on the needs (food, rent, utilities) before splurging on wants (dining out, movies, etc) Make the most of all the discounts available for students such as transportation, food, entertainment, etc. Try to cook in batches to reduce the cost of food and try to not eat outside.

Wash, rinse, fold

Learning the basics of laundry can save a lot of time and prevent you from smelling foul. While there are many laundry shops in big cities and towns, washing your clothes at home prevents their exposure to harsh chemical-based detergents, polluted water, etc, thereby keeping your skin safe from allergies.

Tips & Tricks Always sort clothes according to the colour to prevent colour bleeding. Use a mesh bag for frail clothing items. Set a regular laundry day to keep your clothes clean and to avoid last-minute mishaps. Learn basic and quick stain removal techniques using baking soda and vinegar. Always keep them handy. Make sure to air-dry your clothes to extend the life of your clothes. Master the art of basic folding to save space and keep clothes wrinkle-free.

Adulting can be fun if you know the right way and homemaking skills cover a major part of it. It is not only practical to learn how to maintain a household but also essential for understanding life values. The importance of homemaking skills extends far and beyond its confines as it lays the foundation for personal growth, responsibility and independence. So get that broom, start budgeting, and cook yourself a wholesome meal - make your future self proud.