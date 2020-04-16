This app-based quiz series keeps students curious during lockdown

As the lockdown over the coronavirus came into effect, Haripriya Ajith from Mangalore, like several other moms, was seeking ways to keep her son, Vidyuth Ajith Soman, engaged constructively. The Kochi native is now happy that Vidyuth, who will be in class 7 next, has taken to online quizzes. "This has helped him cut non-productive screen time on television and video games," says Haripriya, a physiotherapy lecturer, who has subscribed to Q Series, an app-based quiz platform developed by Q Collective Knowledge Solutions based in Ernakulam, Kerala.

Hrishikesh Varma, a class 8 student and regular quizzer, attests to how the online quiz has come in handy, now that outdoor games are out of bounds for him. "I miss quizzing. What I like about Q Series is its questionnaire model, which challenges me in finding the answers," he says.

Q Series quiz interface | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Q Collective's online quiz series harnesses the idea of "edutainment" and promotes quizzing and "curiosity-based learning". "The idea is to make quiz more appealing to students and make it a tool of education," says Nithish T Jacob, founder of Q Collective. He says the firm started developing the primarily app-based platform after several schools and parents expressed interest in making quizzing flexible and accessible given the present scenario. Q Collective often conducts popular quizzes across Kerala under the banner Q League.

Q series has been made available on Google Playstore, while a web-based format is also on offer on its website. "We release a weekly quiz set, every Friday, that focuses on a relevant topic, for example national flags, Kerala, India, heritage, health and so on," says Nithish. The quiz sets, each of which has 20 questions, are aggregated into three categories, each for classes 1-4, classes 5-8, and classes 9-12. Keeping the lockdown restrictions in mind, a token subscription charge of just ₹ 1 is levied per student for access. A total of 20 minutes are allotted for 20 questions, to make the activity more challenging, however, questions for the youngest category carry objective-type options to help kids get used to quizzing.

Q Series quiz interface | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Nithish says what sets Q Series, available only in English, apart is the "modern" model of questions that attempt to test logical reasoning and lateral thinking skills of students rather than opting for a sterile, objective question-based pattern. "Students are made to arrive at the answer through subtle clues. So a lot of background details and context are also explored. They are made to work out the answer," says Nithish, adding that multimedia elements such as photos, sound clips and visuals too are incorporated. "For example, a short clip from a popular video song is played and the quizzer may be asked to identify which Indian city it was shot in," he points out.

Answer keys come with explainers as well to expand upon the topic, while every answer is provided an attached link to a "genuine" source, principally government websites, for fact-checking and verification. "That way, a student can read more about the topic," says Nithish. His team is currently working on tagging quiz responses at the back-end to help identify student's areas of strengths and weakness to help them in academics as well.

Q Collective's content team has a pool of 10 researchers led by two co-founders, Akhil Ghosh and Bichu C Abraham.