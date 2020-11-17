Thirty for 30

17 November 2020 17:52 IST

On your favourite magazine’s birthday, here’s a list of interesting facts about the number

1. The number 30 is known as a Harshad number, which is divisible by the sum of its digits. ‘Harshad’ comes from the Sanskrit harsa (joy) + da (give), meaning joy-giver. The Harshad number was defined by D. R. Kaprekar, an Indian mathematician.

2. While adult humans have 32 teeth, adult cats have exactly 30 teeth.

3. When a couple reaches 30 years of marriage, it is known as their Pearl Wedding Anniversary.

Advertising

Advertising

4. The number 30 is has a lot to do with how we measure time. The number of minutes in an hour is divisible by 30.The number of seconds in a minute is divisible by 30. The average number of days on a calender month is 30.

5. In tennis, the number 30 represents the second point gained in a game.

6. A polygon with 30 sides is a triacontagon.

7. In Roman numerals, 30 is represented as XXX.

8. The 30th element in the Periodic Table, with an atomic number of 30 is Zinc.

9. There are only four months out of 12 that have 30 days: April, June, September and November.

10. Egyptian Queen Cleopatra died in the year 30 B.C. at the age of 39.

11. There are 30 letters in the Bulgarian alphabet and Serbian alphabet.

12. If you were to make an international phone call to Greece, you would have to put a +30 (their international dialling code) before the phone number.

13. The circumference of a professional basketball: 29½ to 30 inches.

14. The number 30 has eight factors, which are 1, 2, 3, 5, 6, 10, 15 and 30.

15. The 30 Year War was fought mainly in central Europe between 1618 and 1648.

16. The height of the goal posts in American Football is at least 30 feet.

17. Thirty upright stones formed the Sarsen Circle at Stonehenge, however only about 17 remain now.

18. In the popular film Back to The Future, Marty McFly traveled 30 years back in time.

19. One of the longest fantasy book series is called The Riftwar Cycle written mostly by Raymond E. Feist. It spans 30 books!

20. In a game of Bingo, when the number on a ball is called out, a nickname is used along with it. The ball 30 is often known as Dirty Gertie or Blind 30.

21. The oldest a seal can age is up to 30 years.

30 in 2020

22. The first Home Alone movie was released 30 years ago on November 1990.

23. The first Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film based on the comic and cartoon series was released in March 1990, making it 30 years old.

24. Nelson Mandela was released from 27 years in prison, 30 years ago, on February 11, 1990

25. Thirty years ago, the East and West Germany reunification took place to once again become one country.

26. The Hubble Space Telescope was launched into space in 1990.

27. On August 12, 1990, “Sue,” the best preserved Tyrannosaurus rex ever found, was discovered near Faith, South Dakota. It is now a permanent feature at the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago

28. While Tim Berners-Lee began working on the World Wide Web in 1989, by December 1990, the world's first browser/editor, website and server went live.

29. The Southern African country of Namibia gained its independence from South Africa in March 1990.

30. Last but not least, The Hindu Young World turned 30 this year.