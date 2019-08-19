Sports reel Children

Third time lucky for Medvedev; PSG suffer shock defeat in Ligue 1

Russian Daniil Medvedev clinched his first Masters 1000 title on Sunday with a 7-6(3) 6-4 win over David Goffin in the final of the Cincinnati Masters.

Russian Daniil Medvedev clinched his first Masters 1000 title on Sunday with a 7-6(3) 6-4 win over David Goffin in the final of the Cincinnati Masters.

Not in the mood to go through the sports news in detail, but can’t quite get yourself to do away with it either? Here’s what we have to offer: read on to get a summary of all the main sports events.

Football

Rennes defeat PSG 2-1

Defending Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain suffered their first defeat of the new season in only their second game.

Rennes came from behind after Edinson Cavani scored the opener, winning the game 2-1 through goals from Mbaye Niang and Romain del Castillo.

Atletico off to a winning start

Kieran Trippier set up Alvaro Morata to head home the only goal of the game as Atletico Madrid started their La Liga campaign with a 1-0 victory over Getafe.

Tennis

Medvedev, Keys win Cincinnati titles

After falling short at the final hurdle at both Washington and Montreal, Daniil Medvedev finally won at Cincinnati, lifting his first Masters 1000 title. Medvedev got the better of David Goffin, defeating him 7-6 (7/3), 6-4 in the final.

In the women’s section, Madison Keys defeated Svetlana Kuznetsova 7-5, 7-6 (7/5) to claim the crown at Cincinnati. The victory will see her move back to the top 10 in the world rankings.

