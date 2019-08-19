Third time lucky for Medvedev; PSG suffer shock defeat in Ligue 1

Football

Rennes defeat PSG 2-1

Defending Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain suffered their first defeat of the new season in only their second game.

Rennes came from behind after Edinson Cavani scored the opener, winning the game 2-1 through goals from Mbaye Niang and Romain del Castillo.

Atletico off to a winning start

Kieran Trippier set up Alvaro Morata to head home the only goal of the game as Atletico Madrid started their La Liga campaign with a 1-0 victory over Getafe.

Tennis

Medvedev, Keys win Cincinnati titles

After falling short at the final hurdle at both Washington and Montreal, Daniil Medvedev finally won at Cincinnati, lifting his first Masters 1000 title. Medvedev got the better of David Goffin, defeating him 7-6 (7/3), 6-4 in the final.

In the women’s section, Madison Keys defeated Svetlana Kuznetsova 7-5, 7-6 (7/5) to claim the crown at Cincinnati. The victory will see her move back to the top 10 in the world rankings.