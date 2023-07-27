The wormy witch

July 27, 2023 12:13 am | Updated 12:14 am IST

Anuvay was a happy and prosperous village. Its villagers lived harmony and earned their livelihood through cutting and weaving the long reeds that grew in profusion along the river bank. They wove the reeds into basket, chairs, charpoys and boxes. However, they had to depend on the neighbouring villages for the food needs. Though the soil in Anuvay was rich and fertile, it was infested with worms and insects that gobbled up all their seeds and crops.

Among the residents was an old man who regaled the children with stories of olden days. One of his stories had an explanation for the infestation of the village’s land. According to this, there was a witch in the forest nearby who had been banished there because the villagers could not stand her terrible singing. She was said to live in a cave all by herself and to eat grubs, insects and slugs. Everyone stayed away from the forest though no one knew if the story was true or not.

A dream farm

One day, a farmer from a distant village came to live in Anuvay, He planned to buy a large piece of land and grow spinach, tomatoes, carrots, radishes, peas, cauliflowers, pumpkins and watermelons. Though the villagers warned him, he went ahead with his plan. But his plants were all eaten up by worms and insects. His dream lay shattered.

One day, he fell into conversation with the old man and told him about his misfortunes. In return, the old man told him about the witch and said, “You may think I am crazy but if you can find her and persuade her to come to your farm, she may be able to solve your problem.”

When he got home, the farmer gazed at his farm and made up his mind to find the witch. Before leaving for the forest, he built a little hut at one end of the farm and furnished it. Armed with a stout stick and some food, he set off for the forest. For two days and nights he walked but could find no trace of the witch. Exhausted, he stretched out under a tree and soon fell asleep.

After a while, he was awakened by a terrible noise. It sounded as if a thousand nails were being dragged across a blackboard, while a hundred cats and dogs were yowling and howling together. Though terrified, the farmer realised this must be the witch singing, and followed the sound. And there she was. Her dress was covered with slime from slugs and worms, and her hair was a sickly green.

The witch returns

Shivering with fear, the farmer approached her. “Ggggood evening, Mmmmadam Witch,” he stammered. “I come from the village of Anuvay.” He told her about his farm and the trouble caused by the worms. Then, he asked her to come and help them. At first, still angry about being banished, the witch refused. But the farmer apologised to her on behalf of everyone and promised her a place to stay and a fresh supply of worms. It was too good an offer to refuse, so the witch moved back to the village with the farmer.

Once she settled in, the farm flourished. With the witch feasting on the juicy grubs, the vegetables grew in great abundance and, for the first time in many years, the villagers had their own supply of fresh vegetables. On full moon nights, when the witch sang, all the villagers stuffed their ears and shut their doors and windows to keep the noise out!

