April 14, 2024 12:20 am | Updated 12:20 am IST

Would you believe it if I were to tell you that computers used to be human themselves? At a time when artificial intelligence is increasingly blurring the line between human and computers, that statement could well throw you off balance. But no, I am not hinting at anything far fetched. I am merely trying to say that the word “computer” initially used to refer to humans who performed calculations, rather than the meaning that we now associate with it.

ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, the connotation that it now carries began to be used commonly less than a 100 years old. For the world’s first general purpose computer was proposed only in April 1943 and unveiled to the public in February 1946. The Electronic Numerical Integer and Computer (ENIAC) is the computer that heralded the computer age.

Military need

Even in the 20th Century, human computers worked as teams to solve complex maths equations. While devices known as differential analysers were developed in the 1920s to help automate solving differential equations necessary for ballistics calculations, they were difficult to work with.

ADVERTISEMENT

Add to it the fact that the Allied forces found themselves operating in alien terrain when they landed in North Africa in 1943 during World War II. As the terrain was totally different than anything they had previously encountered, they required a new set of firing tables. The backlog of firing tables kept mounting when the requests grew faster than available computational capabilities.

A military emergency meant that experimentation in the field of electronic digital computation finally got the green signal. American physicist John William Mauchly and electrical engineer John Adam Presper Eckert Jr. grabbed the opportunity with both hands.

Memo turns into a proposal

Mauchly and Eckert had met at the Moore School of Electrical Engineering in 1941 and had discussions in electronic computing. What had been a five-page memo written by Mauchly on “The Use of Vacuum Tube Devices in Calculating” in 1942 was quickly fast-tracked into a proposal for an “Electronic Diff. Analyzer” and submitted to the Ballistic Research Laboratory in the first week of April 1943. By the second week of April, a more detailed proposal was presented. They reached an agreement in May and by early June, a contract was drawn up.

ADVERTISEMENT

There were many technical challenges that had to be surmounted before the ENIAC could become a reality. Even though the machine was conceived for the war effort, it was completed only after the war came to an end.

The ENIAC six

In addition to Eckert, Mauchly and their colleagues at the Moore School, there were six women – all of whom had been working as computers – responsible for programming the ENIAC. Even though the contributions of Kathleen Antonelli, Jean Bartik, Frances “Betty” Holberton, Marlyn Meltzer, Frances Spence, and Ruth Teitelbaum were crucial for ENIAC’s success, their stories were largely forgotten (none of them were invited to the ENIAC’s 50th anniversary) and brought to light only in the recent decades.

The classified nature of their work meant that the ENIAC’s six programmers only had access to blueprints and were not even allowed into the same room as the ENIAC. With the help of schematics and interviews with engineers, and through their sheer will, the six women not only learnt how to design algorithms and adjust the ENIAC for calculations, but also became adept at diagnosing it for problems.

5,000 additions and 300 multiplications every second

Built with over 17,000 vacuum tubes, the ENIAC weighed over 27,000 kg and filled up a 1,500 square feet room. Unveiled to the public on February 14, 1946, the ENIAC was capable of performing 5,000 additions and 300 multiplications per second. While that might sound slow in today’s standards, those numbers were way better than any of the existing machines back then and nearly 10,000 times faster than a human computer performing the same calculations.

The war might have been over, but the ENIAC was put to use by the military to perform various calculations. These included calculations for the design of a hydrogen bomb, weather forecasting, and random number studies, among others. The ENIAC remained in continuous operation for nearly 10 years until it was disconnected for the last time on October 2, 1955. By then, the computer age was well and truly upon us.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.