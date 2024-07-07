The world of Esports in India: A new era of digital competition

Recently, the Omen Valorant Challengers South Asia Split 2 LAN playoffs in Chattarpur showcased the electrifying atmosphere of Indian esports. The stadium was filled with fans rooting for their favourite teams, demonstrating the immense popularity and potential of esports in the country. This momentum is set to continue with upcoming events like THE FINALS Esports Revolution Showdown hosted by Skyesports in Chennai on July 7, 2024.

Skyesports, a premier name in gaming and esports, is bringing together the country’s top gamers for an intense tournament featuring a $5,000 prize pool. The event promises high-stakes competition, with teams led by famous gaming personalities like Scout, Mortal, Sentinel, and Binks. Esports in India is not just a hobby; it’s a rapidly growing industry where players can earn titles, fame, and significant financial rewards.

As these events gain traction, they highlight the vibrant and competitive spirit of Indian gamers, positioning esports as a major cultural and economic force in the country.

Esports in India: A booming industry with challenges and a bight future

Esports, or electronic sports, refers to competitive gaming at a professional level where individuals or teams compete in various video games. Globally, esports has become a multi-billion-dollar industry, drawing millions of viewers and offering lucrative career opportunities for players, coaches, commentators, and more.

Historical Context

In the early days, gaming in India was largely a casual activity, confined to homes and neighbourhood cyber cafes. The 1990s and early 2000s saw a rise in PC gaming, with titles like Counter-Strike and Age of Empires becoming popular among young gamers. However, these games were primarily played for leisure, with little to no organised competitive structure. The concept of esports was still in its infancy, and professional gaming was virtually unheard of.

The gradual shift towards organised esports began with a few key milestones

Early tournaments and gaming cafes

In the mid-2000s, gaming cafes like Zapak Gameplex started to emerge in urban areas. These venues became hubs for local competitions, fostering a nascent competitive gaming culture. Early tournaments organised by these cafes, though small, began to attract attention. Events like the World Cyber Games (WCG) qualifiers in India provided a platform for gamers to showcase their skills on a larger stage. Rise of online gaming platforms

With the advent of faster internet connections and affordable smartphones, online gaming platforms like Garena and Battle.net gained popularity. These platforms facilitated more organised play and introduced ranking systems, which spurred competitive gaming.

Formation of esports organisations

Around 2010, the formation of esports organisations like Nodwin Gaming marked a significant turning point. Nodwin’s involvement in hosting large-scale tournaments and partnering with international events helped legitimise esports in India.

ESL India Premiership: Launched in 2016, the ESL India Premiership became one of the country’s most prominent esports leagues, featuring games like Dota 2, CS, and Clash Royale. PUBG Mobile Tournaments: The release of PUBG Mobile in 2018 was a game-changer. The game quickly gained massive popularity, leading to high-profile tournaments such as the PUBG Mobile India Series and PUBG Mobile Club Open, which offered significant prize pools and drew millions of viewers.

Influential gamers and streamers like Naman Mathur (Mortal) and Animesh Agarwal (Thug) played a crucial role in popularising esports. Their success stories and dedicated fan bases helped shift public perception of gaming from a hobby to a viable career path.

These milestones, coupled with the growing accessibility of gaming technology, laid the foundation for the vibrant esports scene we see in India today.

Fuelling the rise

Affordable internet and connectivity: The widespread availability of high-speed internet, particularly mobile data, has been a game-changer. 4G and upcoming 5G technology promise even smoother online gaming experiences.

Smartphones and mobile gaming: The surge in smartphone adoption with powerful processors and high-resolution displays have democratised gaming access. Titles like PUBG Mobile, Free Fire, and Call of Duty Mobile have become immensely popular, attracting millions to competitive esports.

Advancements in Gaming PCs and hardware: The growing availability of cost-effective gaming PCs and peripherals has further fuelled the scene. Brands like Dell, Acer, and ASUS offer gaming laptops and desktops tailored for esports enthusiasts. High-refresh-rate monitors, gaming mice, and keyboards are becoming more affordable, enhancing the experience for competitive players.

Demographic dynamics

Large and tech-savvy population: India boasts the world’s largest youth population, with over 600 million people under 25. This tech-savvy demographic is highly engaged with digital entertainment. Esports’ interactive and competitive nature makes it a favorite pastime for this audience.

Government and corporate support

Government initiatives and recognition: The Indian government has begun recognizing esports as a legitimate sport. The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports is exploring including esports in sports development programs. The Esports Federation of India (ESFI) plays a crucial role in lobbying for official recognition and organizing national and international events.

Corporate Investments and Sponsorships

Major corporations like Red Bull, Coca-Cola, and Samsung are increasingly investing in esports by partnering with organizations and tournaments, providing sponsorships and marketing support. Additionally, tech giants like Intel and NVIDIA contribute through sponsorships and technology offerings.

Support from Esports Organisations

Organisations like Skyesports, Nodwin Gaming, and ROG Masters are at the forefront, organizing high-profile tournaments and leagues with substantial prize pools. These platforms provide players with visibility and recognition. The rise of content creators and streamers further amplifies esports reach, attracting sponsorships and partnerships.Esports Tournaments and Events

Major Tournaments

ESL India Premiership

DreamHack India

India gaming Show

Local Leagues and Competitions

The Esports Club (TEC) Challenger Series : A series of local tournaments covering games like Valorant, Rainbow Six Siege, and FIFA.

: A series of local tournaments covering games like Valorant, Rainbow Six Siege, and FIFA. Skyesports Championship: Skyesports hosts numerous regional tournaments, including the Skyesports Championship and Skyesports Grand Slam.

Skyesports hosts numerous regional tournaments, including the Skyesports Championship and Skyesports Grand Slam. Local LAN Events: Numerous smaller LAN events are regularly organized in cities like Bangalore, Mumbai, and Delhi. These events often feature popular titles like CS and Dota 2.

Tech Revolution: AR/VR (augmented reality/virtual reality) experiences could enhance spectator engagement, while 5G offers the potential for lag-free, high-fidelity online gaming, creating a more immersive experience for players and viewers alike.

India’s young, tech-savvy population, coupled with increasing government and corporate support, positions the country as a major player in the global esports arena. As technology continues to evolve and challenges are overcome, the future of Indian esports is one of exhilarating competition, passionate fan engagement, and boundless potential.

Shefali Johnson, Chief of Staff at NODWIN Gaming, discusses the esports landscape in India and offers insights on how students can navigate this virtual world and step into competitive gaming. She highlights the current opportunities and future enhancements in the industry.