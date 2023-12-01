The witch in the Olde Woods

December 01, 2023 12:05 pm | Updated 12:05 pm IST

Jane was feeling miserable. Her mother was very ill and village doctor told her father that he had never encountered such a condition and did not know of a cure. Not knowing what to do, Jane sat outside her house, weeping.

Suddenly, a voice said, “Why are you crying, girl?”

Jane turned and saw a strange creature, about a foot tall, with a green face and pointed ears. “I am Filin, an elf,” the creature explained. Because its face was kind, Jane replied, “My mother is unwell and the doctor can’t seem to do anything.”

“Hmm,” replied Filin. “Some sicknesses cannot be cured by human doctors. They need magic.”

Excited, Jane asked, “Kind Filin, do you know some magic that will cure my mother?”

Filin shook its head. “I don’t, but there’s a witch in the Olde Woods who can help. Be warned, though, she exacts a high price for her treatment.”

Seeking the witch

“I will do anything to help my mother,” said Jane bravely. Filin pointed towards the north and said, “Yonder lies the Olde Woods. The witch lives there. Jane thanked the elf and set out on her journey at once. The villagers had often told tales about the woods being inhabited by ghosts. It was not a place one would want to visit but Jane felt she had no choice. The path was long, and when night set in, she curled up among the roots of an oak tree and fell asleep. The next day, Jane set off again After a few hours, she reached a hut made of stones and twigs. This must be the witch’s house, she thought, and called out, “Dear witch, I seek your help.”

A withered figure emerged and glared “Why are you disturbing me?”

“I’m sorry, lady …!”

“I’m no lady! I’m a witch! What do you want?”

“My mother is ill, and Filin the elf told me you could help,” Jane explained.

A challenge

The crone replied, “Yes, but what will you give me if I make your mum better?”

“Anything you ask for!”

“Anything? Are you sure of that?”

“I love my mother. I will do whatever…!”

“If I cure your mum, you will be my servant for the rest of your life.”

Jane was shocked. But if she did not agree, there was no hope for her mother. So, she said, “I agree. Now, please help my mother.”

The witch was amazed. “You are very young. Are you sure you want to stay here the rest of your life, taking care of my needs?”

Jane nodded. “If it’ll help my mother.”

Lady in white

The old woman smiled and golden light enveloped her. In her place stood a beautiful lady dressed in white. “Jane, your selflessness is beyond measure. You were willing to sacrifice the rest of your life to see your mother recover. You are one of a kind.”

Getting over her shock at the transformation, Jane asked, “Who are you?”

The lady replied, “I am the Earth Mother.” Jane bowed. “Milady, can you please make my mother better? As promised, I will serve you forever.”

The Earth Mother laughed. “There’s no need for that, young one. I’ve already made your mother well. By the time you reach home, you’ll find her walking around. As for you, Jane,” the Earth Mother bent and placed her palm on the little girl’s head. “May you always be as brave as you were today, and your heart as unselfish.”