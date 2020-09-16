The wellbeing Children's quiz: Pandemics of the past
1. What is a pandemic?
1. Name the pandemic that infected about 500 million people in North America, Europe and Asia in 1918.
1. Recognised as a pandemic in 1981, this disease is caused by a virus called HIV (the Human Immunodeficiency Virus).
1. The Black Death was a plague that struck Europe and Asia from 1347 to 1351. Which bacteria caused it?
1. The 1956–1958 pandemic was caused by influenza A virus subtype H2N2. It originated in East Asia, and killed at least a million people worldwide. Name the pandemic.
