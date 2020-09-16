Children
A technician collecting samples for COVID test at a mobile testing centre in Vijayawada on September 01, 2020.

The wellbeing Children's quiz: Pandemics of the past

1/5

1. What is a pandemic?

1. Name the pandemic that infected about 500 million people in North America, Europe and Asia in 1918.

1. Recognised as a pandemic in 1981, this disease is caused by a virus called HIV (the Human Immunodeficiency Virus).

1. The Black Death was a plague that struck Europe and Asia from 1347 to 1351. Which bacteria caused it?

1. The 1956–1958 pandemic was caused by influenza A virus subtype H2N2. It originated in East Asia, and killed at least a million people worldwide. Name the pandemic.

The wellbeing Children's quiz: Pandemics of the past

RETAKE THE QUIZ
Related Topics
Wellbeing
Related Articles
Recommended for you

Printable version | Sep 16, 2020 2:30:47 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/children/the-wellbeing-childrens-quiz-pandemics-of-the-past/article32619013.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story