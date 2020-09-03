The Wellbeing Children's Quiz: The ABO of blood
1. Which of the following is not a basic component of blood?
1. How many possible blood groups have been identified by scientists?
1. Which of the following statements is incorrect?
1. The + or - sign next to your blood type is determined by the ………………..
1. Persons with this blood type are called "universal donors" as their blood can be given to patients with different blood groups. Name the blood type.
