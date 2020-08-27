Children
The Wellbeing Children's Quiz: On First Aid

1. Which of the following is not the right way to treat a minor burn injury?

1. RICE is considered a first aid treatment for soft-tissue injuries. What is the full form of RICE?

1. …………………………... is a life-saving technique useful in many emergencies, including a heart attack or near drowning.

1. What is the internationally accepted symbol for first aid?

1. The ABC protocol is the first step that any first aider should focus on when dealing with a patient. What does ABC stand for?

