The Wellbeing Children's Quiz: Mosquito menace
1. An organism, such as a mosquito, which transmits a disease or parasite from one animal to another is called a/an …………………….
1. Which of the following is not a mosquito-borne disease?
1. Zika, dengue, chikungunya, and yellow fever are all transmitted to humans by the Aedes aegypti mosquito. It is easily recognised by …………………………...
1. In 2015, an outbreak of this disease was reported in Brazil. It has been linked to serious complications in newborns and adults. What is it?
1. Which genus of mosquitoes transmits malaria to humans?
