The Wellbeing Children's Quiz: Let’s brush up on the skeletal system
1. It is the only bone in the human body that is not connected to another. Name it.
1. Which is the longest bone in the human body?
1. It is the soft, spongy tissue found inside the cavities of some bones that produce blood cells. What are we talking about?
1. Ossicles (which include the malleus, incus, and stapes) are the smallest bones in our body. Where are they found?
1. Which of the following is a fibrous tissue that connects bones to other bones to form joints?
